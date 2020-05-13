OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Continue Sponsorship for 2020 POSNA Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced the Company’s continued Double-Diamond sponsorship for the virtual 2020 Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (“POSNA”) Annual Meeting, which will open online May 13, 2020 and remain available until December 31, 2020. OrthoPediatrics retains its designation as a Double Diamond Sponsor with additional sponsorship of specialty symposiums as well as support of educational grants.



In addition to its ongoing commitments, the Company will also utilize a virtual display to highlight the PediFoot Deformity Correction (“PediFoot”) System, Next Generation Cannulated Screw Systems, and QuickPack™, all of which were recently introduced in the U.S. in the second half of 2019. PediFoot is intended for fixation of fractures, osteotomies, nonunions, replantations, and fusions of small bones and small bone fragments. The system is the first product to feature the Company’s licensed variable angle locking screw technology, StarLoc™. The Company’s Cannulated Screw Systems are indicated for fixation of fractures and non-unions of small bones and small bone arthrodesis. This next generation system was designed with a high level of focus on extraction instrumentation. QuickPack, an injectable, self-hardening macroporous calcium phosphate bone void filler that closely mimics the mineral phase of natural bone, allows new bone to form during the healing process following bone reconstruction or trauma surgery.

“POSNA continues to be an influential event for the pediatric orthopedic industry and we take pride in our long-standing collaboration with the organization,” commented Mark Throdahl, OrthoPediatrics’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased that the meeting will continue with a virtual format because we know how meaningful the seminars and industry exposure are for attending physicians and industry professionals. We look forward to highlighting our Trauma and Deformity products we recently introduced and engaging in discussions with leading professionals to remain at the forefront of the industry.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com .

