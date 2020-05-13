TRREB Provides Emergency Support to GTA School Breakfast Programs, Food Banks and Shelter-Based Charities – Increasing Total Support to $1 Million

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board has received an additional $278,000 in Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation grants to help support shelter-based charities across the Greater Toronto Area during this unprecedented time. This supplements the $713,000 that TRREB already provided in grants to shelter-based charities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) at the end of 2019.



“We have heard from the most vulnerable about the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting. This is especially true with breakfast programs that feed our children daily, and food banks with increasing needs during this challenging time,” said TRREB President Michael Collins. “TRREB has donated an additional $50,000 to the Breakfast Program partnership it has with the Toronto Foundation for Student Success, a program that feeds more than 200,000 children across our region each day. The program is now providing food cards to cover the cost of breakfast for 30 days in an effort to help students get the nutrition they need while at home. The balance of our support will go to GTA food banks and shelter-based charities, especially those that receive little or no government grants,” added Collins.

In 2019 alone, on behalf of our GTA REALTOR® Members, TRREB donated $713,000 in support of the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation – a Foundation dedicated to supporting much needed shelter-based services across the province.

“Our REALTOR® Members work, live and give back to the communities in which they serve. I am proud to be part of a community that sees first-hand, the positive impacts of having a safe place to take shelter and what it can do for an individual and a community,” continued Collins. “The charitable organizations we support provide services to those most in need, and the additional $278,000 in Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation grants will help make an even greater impact in the work they do.”

Each year, Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® donate $1 per Member per Month in support of the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation. Each donation is distributed to shelter-based charities across the GTA.

Funding for each shelter-based charity supports resources that goes beyond a bed for the night. Donations support programs that are vital to the operation of shelters, including medical treatment, daily meals, resources for kids and youth, and community services that help people get back on their feet.

Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® have supported the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation since 2008, with donations totalling more than five million dollars.

“Our 100 Year Anniversary is in 2020, and that means for 100 years, Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® have helped shaped communities across the GTA, providing better and healthier lives,” added Board President Michael Collins.

Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® supported 98 shelter-based charities in 2019:

360◦ KIDS MOSAIC INTERFAITH OUT OF THE COLD ADAM HOUSE NANNY ANGEL NETWORK ALPHA HOUSE NELLIE'S - WOMEN'S HOSTELS INC. ANCOP INTERNATIONAL CANADA INC. NEW CIRCLES COMMUNITY SERVICES ANDUHYAUN INC. NEW LEAF: LIVING AND LEARNING TOGETHER INC. ASSAULTED WOMEN'S HELPLINE NORTH HOUSE SHELTER BELIEVE TO ACHIEVE ORGANIZATION NORTH YORK WOMEN'S SHELTER BELMONT HOUSE FOUNDATION OUR PLACE PEEL BETTER LIVING CHARITABLE FOUNDATION PEOPLE IN TRANSITION (MY SISTER'S PLACE) BLUE DOOR RED DOOR FAMILY SHELTER CAMH – CENTRE FOR ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH REGENERATION OUTREACH COMMUNITY CANADIAN HELEN KELLER CENTRE RESTORATION AND EMPOWERMENT FOR SOCIAL TRANSITION CENTRE CASEY HOUSE FOUNDATION RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES CHRISTIE REFUGEE WELCOME CENTRE SANCTA MARIA HOUSE COMMUNITY LIVING MISSISSAUGA SANCTUARY MINISTRIES OF TORONTO COMMUNITY LIVING TORONTO SANDGATE WOMEN'S SHELTER OF YORK REGION INC. COMMUNITY LIVING YORK SOUTH SCARBOROUGH WOMEN'S CENTRE CORNERSTONE TO RECOVERY SECOND HARVEST COVENANT HOUSE TORONTO SEVA FOOD BANK DIXON HALL SHERBOURNE HEALTH DOROTHY LEY HOSPICE SISTERING: A WOMAN'S PLACE ELSPETH HEYWORTH CENTRE FOR WOMEN SKYLARK FOUNDATION EMILY'S HOUSE ST. BERNADETTE'S FAMILY RESOURCE CENTRE ERNESTINE'S WOMEN'S SHELTER ST. CLARE INN EVANGEL HALL MISSION ST. JOSEPH'S HEALTH CENTRE FOUNDATION EVA'S INITIATIVES FOR HOMELESS YOUTH ST. MICHAEL'S HOMES FURNITURE BANK STREET HAVEN AT THE CROSSROADS GILDA'S CLUB GREATER TORONTO STREET HEALTH COMMUNITY NURSING GOOD SHEPHERD REFUGE SOCIAL MINISTRIES TEEN CHALLENGE ONTARIO WOMEN'S CENTRE HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GTA THE NEIGHBOURHOOD LAND TRUST HAVEN ON THE QUEENSWAY THE REDWOOD HAVEN TORONTO THE SAFEHAVEN PROJECT FOR COMMUNITY LIVING HOME SUITE HOPE SHARED LIVING CORP. THE SCOTT MISSION HOMES FIRST FOUNDATION THE SHELTER MOVERS OF TORONTO HORIZONS FOR YOUTH TORONTO FOUNDATION FOR STUDENT SUCCESS HOUSELINK COMMUNITY HOMES TORONTO HUMANE SOCIETY INN FROM THE COLD INC. TRAILS YOUTH INITIATIVES INC. INTERIM PLACE VE'AHAVTA INTERVAL HOUSE VITANOVA FOUNDATION JESSIE'S – THE JUNE CALLWOOD CENTRE FOR YOUNG WOMEN WOMEN'S CENTRE OF YORK REGION JULLIETTE'S PLACE WYCHWOOD OPEN DOOR DROP-IN CENTRE KENNEDY HOUSE YOUTH SERVICES YELLOW BRICK HOUSE LOFT COMMUNITY SERVICES YMCA OF GREATER TORONTO MALVERN FAMILY RESOURCE CENTRE YONGE STREET MISSION MARCH OF DIMES CANADA YORK REGION CENTRE FOR COMMUNITY SAFETY MASSEY CENTRE FOR WOMEN YORKTOWN FAMILY SERVICES MATTHEW HOUSE REFUGEE RECEPTION SERVICES YOUTH UNLIMITED MEMORY LANE HOME LIVING INC. YOUTH WITHOUT SHELTER MLSE FOUNDATION (LAUNCHPAD) YWCA TORONTO Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher Senior Manager, Public Affairs maryg@trebnet.net

416-443-8158



The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.



