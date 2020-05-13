RTDNA Awards 49 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards to 21 Gray Television Stations

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded a combined 49 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 21 of Gray Television’s local stations. Among these coveted honors are:



1. Two awards for Overall Excellence, the highest honor bestowed, for WVLT in Knoxville and KFVS in Paducah-Cape Girardeau, and

2. Top honors in 8 separate categories for WVUE in New Orleans, and

3. Hawaii News Now was awarded more Regional Murrows than any other station in the “Small Market Television” category.

“Our stations are invested in serving their local communities as proven by their coverage,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “I am proud of our commitment to quality local journalism that is positively impacting the communities we serve.”

Gray proudly recognizes all of its Regional Edward R. Murrow Winners:

WVUE-New Orleans: 8 awards, including Excellence in Innovation, Investigative Reporting, and Breaking News Coverage

KGMB/KHNL-Honolulu: 5 awards, including Excellence in Innovation and Continuing Coverage

KTUU-Anchorage: 4 awards, including Newscast and News Series

WVLT-Knoxville: 3 awards, including Overall Excellence and Breaking News Coverage

and Breaking News Coverage WDBJ-Roanoke-Lynchburg: 3 awards, including Investigative Reporting

KWCH-Wichita-Hutchinson: 3 awards, including Investigative Reporting

KSLA-Shreveport: 3 awards, including Feature Reporting and News Documentary

WAFB-Baton Rouge: 3 awards, including Hard News

KOLD-Tucson: 2 awards, including Continuing Coverage

WBAY-Green Bay-Appleton: 2 awards, including Investigate Reporting

WMTV-Madison: 2 awards, including Excellence in Video

KWTX/KBTX-Waco-Temple-Bryan: 2 awards, including Excellence in Sound

WCAX-Burlington-Plattsburgh: 2 awards, including Feature Reporting

WMC-Memphis: Excellence in Video

WWBT-Richmond-Petersburg: Excellence in Sound

KFVS-Paducah-Cape Girardeau: Overall Excellence

KKTV-Colorado Springs-Pueblo: Newscast

WNDU-South Bend-Elkhart: Continuing Coverage

WSFA-Montgomery-Selma: Breaking News Coverage

KOSA-Odessa-Midland: Breaking News Coverage

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Gray’s regional award winners will move on the national round of the annual competition. National awards will be announced in June.

About Gray:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .

# # #

Contact: Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President, 504-352-4019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.