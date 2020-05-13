Diamanti Global Expansion Signals Strong Company Growth, Industry Demand for Containers, Kubernetes, and Microservices Architectures

Presence in APJ, EMEA, LATAM Markets Accelerates Partner and Customer Transformations

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2020 -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced it continues to see rapid global adoption of its cloud-native Kubernetes platform, which is driving overall company growth. To support and accelerate its momentum, Diamanti is expanding operations in Latin America (LATAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), forming partnerships with key channel partnerships in Asia Pacific (APJ), and signing new customers around the world.



According to Diamanti research, in 2019, more than 25 percent of organizations invested at least $250,000 in container technologies, including Kubernetes. Diamanti's global expansion highlights its key position in the vibrant ecosystem that supports these cloud-native technologies. As a vital member of this ecosystem, Diamanti empowers customers to accelerate modern IT initiatives by:

Supporting distributed workforces, customers, and partners

Automating applications so that they operate with minimal intervention

Prioritizing business continuity and disaster recovery

“Digital transformation continues to be a priority for enterprises and the transition to microservices and Kubernetes is accelerating as it offers a far easier and effective way to build applications at scale, and deliver higher levels of agility across an integrated set of DevOps processes,” said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti. “In support of our global expansion, marked by recent customer wins in South Korea and Turkey, we are developing a broad ecosystem of channel partners, resources, and expertise to further help customers accelerate the modernization of their application infrastructure and transform application performance.”

To support the business expansion globally, Diamanti has executed in a number of areas, including:

Expanding Diamanti’s partner program in APJ to address the growing need to modernize IT infrastructure while delivering transformational application performance and reducing data center footprint and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for customers. Distribution agreements with TechData for India, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) as well as with VSTECS for ASEAN enable Diamanti to fulfill market demand for a Kubernetes platform that customers can deploy within minutes and manage without additional staff resources.

Increasing its global footprint to the LATAM market. Diamanti brings a seasoned team of innovation-focused technology professionals to Mexico City. This new team will enable its rapidly-expanding customer base and valued channel partners in the region to keep pace with the complex data-privacy and data-sovereignty regulations that impact the way transformations are deployed and managed.

Growing business operations in the EMEA region, Diamanti has also opened an office in Amsterdam, Netherlands; and, hired a team of experts with deep experience in Kubernetes in the UK, Benelux/Nordics, and Turkey/Middle East regions to continue building the company’s channel partner program and support customers throughout EMEA.

“The distribution agreement with Diamanti not only expands our data center portfolio but will also help our customers capitalize on the growing demand for next-generation datacenter solutions,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, vice president and country general manager, India, Tech Data. “We are excited to partner with Diamanti to take its enterprise Kubernetes platform to support on-premises and cloud environments through our channel partners in the Indian marketplace.”

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers purpose-built infrastructure for modern applications. The Diamanti platform is the first and only Kubernetes solution integrated with a patented I/O-optimized architecture, delivering transformational application performance. With Diamanti, Kubernetes becomes an out-of-the-box solution, allowing organizations to focus on deploying modern applications across on-premises and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Editorial Contact

Merrill Freund

BOCA Communications for Diamanti

Phone: 415-577-8637

Email: diamanti@bocacommunications.com



