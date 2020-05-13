Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Announces Officer and Director Changes

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a healthy lifestyle Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today the following changes to the Company’s slate of Officers and Directors. David M. Seeberger has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Michael Welch remains Chairman of the Board and has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Charles (“Chuck”) Smith has been re-elected to the Board of Directors and will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc.



Michael Welch, Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “With the acquisition of Raw Pharma, LLC (“Raw Pharma”) and the growth of the Company into manufacturing, the Board of Directors felt that it was important to reallocate responsibilities to best address the Company’s new opportunities. Mr. Seeberger was instrumental in successfully closing this acquisition and has a long history with the Company. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

David Seeberger, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I look forward to taking on new challenges and continuing to work with Michael Welch, Chuck Smith, and the rest of our team. We are very pleased to have Chuck returning to the Company and are fortunate to have a strong, dedicated management team to capitalize on the Company’s potential in both beverages and hand sanitizer.”

Mr. Seeberger continued, “The hand sanitizer business is a three-prong business. The Company must establish a supply of bottles and caps at a reasonable cost available in a reasonable time frame, a supply of hand sanitizer gel, and a co-packing facility. The acquisition of Raw Pharma provides us with the co-packing facility. We are establishing relationships with strategic partners for a steady supply of both bottles and caps and hand sanitizer gel. With the demand in the marketplace, we are already creating a pipeline of opportunities to generate revenue from our facility.”

Mr. Seeberger concluded, “As a result of the acquisition of Raw Pharma, we are renegotiating the Company’s agreement with Eagle Processing & Distribution. We have started the process and will have an amended agreement soon.”

The officer and director changes were announced publicly through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday May 12, 2020. To review the filing, please click on the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1670869/000166357720000140/rmhb8k.htm

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB ) Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB), a family of brands positioned to disrupt the hemp oil and hemp extract categories, is a consumer goods company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality, health conscious hemp-infused products that span various categories including beverage, food, fitness, skin care and more. RMHB also markets a naturally high alkaline spring water as part its brand portfolio. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling and healthy lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of hemp oil infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of hemp extract infused beverages. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

The Company recently entered the hand sanitizer market because of the demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the Company fills hand sanitizer manufactured by other companies for private label clients at its recently acquired manufacturing facility in Plano, Texas.

For corporate information, please visit www.rockymountainhighbrands.com .

For product information, please visit: www.hempd.com and www.eaglespiritwater.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company’s filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

Pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.