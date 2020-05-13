Announcing the 50/50 Challenge: 50% Tips for 50 Days to Help Returning Workers Get Back on Their Feet

The challenge is on! The 50/50 Challenge is a way to give back to those whose work opportunities were stopped during the COVID-19 shutdowns. It challenges those who are able to tip 50% on meals and services for 50 days, to make up for workers' lost income.

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair stylists, barbers, servers, massage therapists, pet groomers, drivers, housekeepers and other individuals who rely on tips as part of their income were among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Most were unable to go to work and lost some or all of their income.

As they return to work over the coming weeks, it's time for their communities to help them get back on their feet. The 50/50 Challenge encourages those who can to commit to 50% tips on meals and services for 50 days to help make up for the lost income.

The 50/50 Challenge originated with Cuy Mauck, President of Chisholm Trail State Bank. He wanted to create a way for people like himself who were able to work through the shutdown to help those who could not.

"These are the people we rely on every day, who haven't been able to work during the COVID-19 crisis," said Mauck. "They are some of the most hard-working and important people in our lives and our economy. Now is the time for those of us who were able to work to step up and make them whole."

The 50/50 Challenge: 3 Ways to Support Workers

1. Take the 50/50 Challenge!

Commit to 50% tips for 50 days. This applies to any worker who is usually tipped. There is no need to post receipts—the 50/50 Challenge is all on the honor system.

2. Challenge others!

Challenge colleagues, clients, employees, business contacts, friends and family. The 50/50 Challenge website provides downloadable and printable Challenge Cards to hand out with a business card or send digitally. The site also offers email templates and social media resources.

3. Spread the word on social media!

The 50/50 Challenge website provides a social media toolkit with sample posts and downloadable banner, profile and post images. In addition, people can tag "challenge-ees" and share content from the 50/50 Challenge's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

"There are plenty of ways people can get involved," said Bruce Rowley of RSM Marketing Services, who has worked with Mauck to develop and launch the Challenge. "Clearly this challenge isn't possible for everyone, but everyone can help raise awareness for the people who can. Every social media share or conversation makes a difference."

For more information, visit https://5050tipchallenge.com/.

Bruce Rowley RSM Marketing (316) 708-8918 browley@rsmconnect.com



