Sandra Bergeron Joins Sumo Logic Board of Directors

Company Also Expands its Advisor Board with Artificial Intelligence Veteran Lisa Hammitt to Further Drive Growth and Innovation of its Category-leading Continuous Intelligence Platform

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence , today announced the appointment of Sandra Bergeron to its board of directors as an independent board member. The company also expanded its advisory board with the addition of Lisa Hammitt, an artificial intelligence (AI) industry veteran. These additions further help propel Sumo Logic’s growth and market leadership, to provide the real-time insights to help digital businesses compete in today’s Intelligence Economy.



“Now more than ever companies are embracing digital transformation and cloud services to better serve their customers, drive productivity for employees, and leverage data intelligence and analytics to be more competitive,” said Ramin Sayar, CEO Sumo Logic. “I’m thrilled to welcome Sandra to the strong operating board and experience we have, and Lisa’s industry and data science knowledge is very applicable to our business and technology. Their collective expertise will further help Sumo Logic capture the enormous opportunity in front of us as the continuous intelligence category leader.”

Sandra Bergeron is a security industry veteran, currently serving on the board of directors of F5 and Qualys. She has past experience serving on the boards of ArcSight, Netegrity, Nuance, Sophos, Tipping Point, Trace Security, and Tricipher. Bergeron was selected as one of the most influential board directors in 2019 and has held multiple operating roles.

“Sumo Logic is at the epicenter of cloud, DevOps, and security, with a significant opportunity to be the de facto analytics platform for digital businesses, and I’m excited to help them in this next phase of their journey," said Bergeron.

“As Sumo Logic continues to invest and expand their security intelligence portfolio and Cloud SIEM offerings, Sandra’s deep expertise in security will be a fantastic addition to Sumo Logic’s board,” said Chuck Robel, lead independent director for Sumo Logic. “I look forward to having her on the team and I think her extensive board experience will be very helpful for the management team and company as we further drive our category leadership and growth.”

In addition, the company welcomed Lisa Hammitt as an advisor. Hammitt is currently the Global Vice President of Data and AI at VISA. With more than 25 years of experience in AI and big data, Hammitt brings a strong track record of building $100M+ businesses to Sumo Logic. Lisa currently sits on the board of directors for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO), Glassbox, and Quantum Thought; she is also an advisor for the University of California San Francisco and the U.S. Department of Defense. She previously held senior positions in AI and data at Salesforce and Hewlett Packard.

“Sumo Logic is among a handful of innovators pushing the boundaries of operating at scale, solving some of the toughest challenges associated with digital business, and I’m thrilled to join the team at these relatively early days in the shift to cloud computing,” said Hammitt.

Sumo Logic, a recognized expert in building and operating multi-tenant, distributed cloud systems, is the industry’s first continuous intelligence platform to natively ingest, index, and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. Every day the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ delivers tens of millions of insights to customers who rely on continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle to more effectively build, run, and secure their modern applications.

Additional Resources

Learn more Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™

more Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™ Sign up for a Sumo Logic free trial

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a leader in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,000 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, California, and is backed by Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, DFJ Growth, Franklin Templeton, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Tiger Global Management. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contact

Melissa Liton

Sumo Logic

mliton@sumologic.com

(650) 814-3882



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.