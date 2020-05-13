Alluxio Recognized by CRN, Data Breakthrough Awards and InsideBIGDATA

Named among “Coolest Data Management and Integration Tool Companies,” “The Best Data Access Solution of the Year,” and “IMPACT 50 Honorable Mention for Q2 2020”

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has been named to the Computer Reseller News (CRN) Big Data 100 list – “The Coolest Data Management and Integration Tool Companies,” chosen a 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards “Best Data Access Solution of the Year” winner, and awarded an honorable mention on InsideBIGDATA “IMPACT 50 List for Q2 2020.”



CRN, " 2020 Big Data list - The Coolest Data Management and Integration Tool Companies ." Part 4 of CRN's Big Data 100 looks at the vendors solution providers need to know in the data management and integration software space. Alluxio was recognized for its hybrid cloud data orchestration technology that brings data closer to compute systems to improve data accessibility and speed up analytical machine learning applications.

" Best Data Access Solution of the Year" in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards . The Data Breakthrough awards program recognizes the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories. Alluxio solves many of the challenges that have come out of decoupled architectures in today's modern workloads by bringing data locality, data accessibility, and data elasticity to compute across data silos, zones, regions, and even clouds.

InsideBIGDATA, "IMPACT 50 LIST for Q2 2020 – Honorable Mention " – Alluxio was named to the list of "companies that exhibit technology leadership, strength of offering, proven innovation, positivity of message, quality of perception in the enterprise, intensity and frequency of social media buzz, high profile of members of the C-suite and so much more."

“We are honored to be selected for these prestigious recognitions,” said Haoyuan Li, founder and CEO, Alluxio. “With the rise of data driven workloads and cloud adoption, today’s enterprises must be able to scale compute independently from storage. Alluxio’s Data Orchestration Platform brings speed and agility to big data and AI workloads and reduces costs by improving compute time and eliminating data duplication and enables users to move to newer storage solutions like cloud stores and object stores.”

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

