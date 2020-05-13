Zora Colakovic Featured in Exclusive Interview

In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Zora Colakovic spoke about her career and life experiences

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global , Zora Colakovic spoke out regarding her illustrious career as an international investigator and lawyer. She shared her insights for achieving success in her niche industry as well as the importance of always seeking new challenges.With more than 20 years of experience in investigations, Zora Colakovic has worked on some of the highest profile cases in the U.S. She was featured on public radio for a segment on NPR’s This American Life and has contributed to various film projects. For the past five years, she has been working as an investigator and lawyer based in Central America, Africa, and Asia.In her interview, Ms. Colakovic said that her career was led by her true calling and love for the work itself. She also expressed the difficulty she had growing up to find a strong, independent female role model in her generation of women. As a result, she strived to create her own personal strong female archetype to guide her.Further, she offered insightful advice for others.“There will always be mistakes, failures, and setbacks, but you should set your intention,” said Zora Colakovic.“Be prepared for the dance of two steps forward, and one or even three steps back. Try not to limit the possibilities in your own mind, but instead be open to different ways of attaining a path that is consistent with your identity and calling.”About Zora ColakovicZora Colakovic is originally from the United States and is licensed in California as both an investigator and attorney. She has over 20 years of investigative experience with a specialization in complex organized crime, street gangs, and serious violent crime. Ms. Colakovic was judicially appointed on numerous large-scale U.S. federal indictments involving criminal enterprises such as the Aryan Brotherhood, MS-13, and Mexican Mafia. She also conducted investigations of financial and sexual crimes as well as fugitive locates and recoveries. She led and executed international field missions and served on a high-profile Yugoslav Tribunal (ICTY) case. From 2015-2016, Ms. Colakovic was based in Guatemala and then Uganda to advise prosecution teams on investigations and international law for cases involving war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. Subsequently for two years in the Central African Republic, Ms. Colakovic worked in an active conflict zone for a United Nations peacekeeping mission as an investigator and legal officer. Ms. Colakovic is now based in the Philippines as a senior investigator in the United Nations system.Ms. Colakovic holds a Master of Arts in Geopolitics and Development (Simon Fraser University, Canada) and a Juris Doctor with First Honors in International Criminal and Human Rights Law and Criminal Justice (Loyola Law School, Los Angeles).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.