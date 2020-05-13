Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update - 12 May 2020

The Ministry would like to report that today, 219 rapid screening tests and 390 PCR tests were done in the public sector. Additionally, 152 rapid screening tests and 70 PCR tests were done in the private sector giving a total of 371 rapid screening tests and 460 PCR tests done today. All the PCR tests done today were negative for COVID-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-seven confirmed cases, including twelve recoveries and four deaths.

Cumulatively, a total of 12 869 rapid screening tests and 11 058 PCR diagnostic tests have been done to date.

Table 1. Distribution of PCR confirmed cases and their clinical status.

Province No. of PCR confirmed cases No. of recovered cases No. deceased Matabeleland North 1 1 0 Bulawayo 12 0 1 Harare 14 7 2 Mashonaland East 5 4 0 Mashonaland West 5 0 1 Total 37 12 4

Case #37 reported yesterday is a 42-year-old male resident of Chinhoyi, with no recent history of travel, or any known contact with a person with respiratory symptoms. He was referred for PCR testing after testing positive on a screening test using a Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). He is asymptomatic, self-isolating at home, with mild disease. Following the COVID-19 diagnosis, the Ministry is now seized with contact tracing being assisted by the patient himself.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene, always wear a face mask in public places and exercise social distancing.



