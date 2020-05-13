NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Company Continues Operations Uninterrupted; Responds to COVID-19 Challenge with Plan to Realize $5 Million in Annualized Cost Savings

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK ), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Regarding previously announced 12-country, $110 million contract with German auto manufacturing giant, the Company made continued progress with respect to additional NFS Ascent ® implementations and anticipates Go Live events in the coming months for the following countries: Singapore and Thailand.

implementations and anticipates Go Live events in the coming months for the following countries: Singapore and Thailand. Regarding the same contract mentioned above, successfully implemented NETSOL’s full suite NFS Ascent Retail Platform, including its Omni Point of Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS), as well as the Wholesale Finance System (WFS) of its Wholesale Platform, for the same customer in Malaysia.

Signed contract with a leading bank in the UK for the implementation of the NFS Ascent Retail platform, including Point of Sale solution and Contract Management System, in the cloud.

Went “Live” with NETSOL’s LeaseSoft application for one of the largest independently-owned finance companies in the UK.

Otoz entered into a contract with the captive auto finance company of a leading German auto manufacturer in China to launch its pilot car sharing program in China.

Successfully delivered Retail system to the Company’s first Ascent customer in North America.

Delivered Ascent Retail platform to the captive auto finance company of a notable Japanese equipment manufacturer in Australia and New Zealand.

Implemented the i-OPS (i-operations) system with a leading captive finance company of a notable Japanese bank in Indonesia, allowing their call center workforce to contact prospects and act as an additional channel for lead generation.

Successfully upsold system enhancements worth approx. $4.0 million during implementation with the captive auto finance company of a leading German Auto manufacturer in China.

Generated nearly $2.0 million by providing additional services and change requests for various customers across multiple regions.

In response to the economic slowdown caused by the current global pandemic, implemented a series of cost reduction initiatives and temporary salary reductions, which are expected to generate approx. $5 million in annualized savings.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $13.5 million, compared with $17.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in total net revenues was primarily due to a decrease in total license fees of $2.2 million and a decrease in services revenues of $2.6 million, which was offset by an increase in total maintenance fees of $1.2 million.

Total license fees were $312,000, compared with $2.5 million in the prior year period.

Total maintenance fees were $4.9 million, compared with $3.7 million in the prior year period.

Total services revenues were $8.3 million, compared with $10.9 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.0 million (or 44.5% of net revenues), compared to $8.6 million (or 50.0% of net revenues) in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decreases in gross profit and gross profit as a percentage of revenue were primarily due to decreases in revenue by an amount that was greater than the related decreases in cost of revenues, respectively. The decrease in cost of revenues was predominantly driven by decreases in travel, depreciation and amortization and other expenses, which were offset by a slight increase in salaries and consultants’ costs.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 1% to $6.4 million (or 47.3% of net revenues) from $6.5 million (or 37.7% of net revenues) in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The slight decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to decreases in sales and marketing expenses, depreciation and amortization, and research and development costs, which were offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $1.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL included a $1.8 million gain on foreign currency exchange transactions in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which was a significant increase compared with a gain of $47,000 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $1.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $15.7 million, a decrease from $17.0 million at the end of the prior year quarter.

Management Commentary

"The start of the calendar year has been a challenging time for many, but we are pushing ahead and continuing to operate efficiently in this new-normal environment," said company Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “Our operations in the fiscal third quarter were meaningfully impacted by the global slowdown occurring in many of the verticals we serve, including the greater leasing, finance and automotive industries. In direct response to this macroeconomic headwind, we’ve made strategic cost reductions in several key areas, which has allowed us to retain our entire workforce and should result in costs savings of $5 million on an annualized basis.

“Additionally, our team has responded capably through this trial, and we’ve been able to operate uninterrupted since transitioning to a remote work environment. Between system enhancements and change requests with existing customers, we were able to generate an additional $2 million in revenue during the period with another $4 million to be recognized in the next few quarters, which is a testament to the commitment and skill of our implementation groups. While COVID-19 has also impacted our ability to travel and meet face-to-face with prospects, our teams are still very busy in conducting virtual demos, presentations and negotiations.

“Looking ahead, while we’re encouraged by the response we’ve seen in our Chinese operations, we also understand that the roadmap for the rest of the world’s re-opening remains opaque at best. We are continuously monitoring all aspects of our global operations to maximize the health and safety of our workforce while balancing our long-term growth initiatives. As a digital-first and SaaS-focused organization, we are also constantly evaluating innovative and flexible ways to manage our cost structures without impacting the delivery and implementations of projects in all markets.”

Sales Outlook

NETSOL President, Global Sales and Otoz CEO Naeem Ghauri added: “Traditionally, the fiscal fourth quarter is our strongest performance period, and we’re currently tracking in this direction with a backloaded end of the year. We expect to see sequentially stronger revenues and EBITDA, allowing us to close out the year on an upward trajectory. With the global economic outlook still uncertain, we are seeing initial signs of recovery and activity picking up. Overall, we are confident in our ability to grow in fiscal 2021.”

Otoz Update

“Otoz is continuing to gain interest and traction from many different types of prospects,” continued Ghauri. “Auto OEMs, finance companies and dealers are all types of businesses that are looking to deploy our technology to increase fleet utilization and provide more flexible auto ownership models during a time when traditional purchasing models are coming under intense pressure. We are witnessing consumer habits undergo a fundamental change in usage behavior. Otoz is extremely well positioned to benefit from this paradigm shift. Based upon cloud native architecture, our technology can be implemented through a SaaS subscription model, allowing for a low-cost entry point to a wider market.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call today (May 13, 2020) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss these financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About Otoz

Otoz provides business-to-business, white-label technology solutions for new mobility. Our suite of agile and customizable mobility solutions ranges from car sharing and subscription products to AI-enabled chatbots, allowing businesses to engage consumers and facilitate the complete transaction lifecycle intelligently and digitally. Otoz technologies empower automotive companies and start-ups to launch new mobility models quickly and efficiently. The technology Otoz has developed is cloud-native and supported by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. Our technology drives utilization, while supporting robust and efficient operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as the effect of stay at home orders and social distancing imposed by COVID-19 and its resultant impact on our financials and the world economy that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance, as well as the delay in recovery or a prolonged economic downturn that effects our Company, our customers and the world economy. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

investors@netsoltech.com





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of As of ASSETS March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,743,328 $ 17,366,364 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $364,383 and $192,786 12,900,412 12,332,714 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $54,307 and $166,075 - related party 1,332,575 3,266,600 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $190,811 and $194,684 15,301,150 14,719,047 Revenues in excess of billings - related party 8,245 110,827 Convertible note receivable - related party 4,250,000 3,650,000 Other current assets 3,593,365 3,146,264 Total current assets 53,129,075 54,591,816 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 1,282,898 1,281,492 Property and equipment, net 11,553,814 12,096,855 Right of use of assets - operating leases 2,690,777 - Long term investment 2,329,706 2,653,769 Other assets 23,066 23,569 Intangible assets, net 5,880,759 7,332,950 Goodwill 9,516,568 9,516,568 Total assets $ 86,406,663 $ 87,497,019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,107,933 $ 7,476,560 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 8,794,858 6,905,597 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,146,696 - Unearned revenues 3,440,663 5,977,736 Common stock to be issued 88,324 88,324 Total current liabilities 20,578,474 20,448,217 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 305,702 564,572 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 1,635,866 - Total liabilities 22,520,042 21,012,789 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized; 12,038,697 shares issued and 11,791,194 outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 11,911,742 shares issued and 11,664,239 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 120,387 119,117 Additional paid-in-capital 128,374,098 127,737,999 Treasury stock (At cost, 247,503 shares and 247,503 shares as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively) (1,455,969 ) (1,455,969 ) Accumulated deficit (35,448,063 ) (35,206,898 ) Other comprehensive loss (34,065,385 ) (33,125,006 ) Total NetSol stockholders' equity 57,525,068 58,069,243 Non-controlling interest 6,361,553 8,414,987 Total stockholders' equity 63,886,621 66,484,230 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 86,406,663 $ 87,497,019





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended March 31, Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Revenues: License fees $ 312,133 $ 2,536,320 $ 3,375,241 $ 13,310,002 Maintenance fees 4,934,635 3,704,756 14,291,959 11,106,155 Services 8,222,227 10,728,983 24,923,873 25,548,451 Services - related party 61,842 156,996 202,199 561,619 Total net revenues 13,530,837 17,127,055 42,793,272 50,526,227 Cost of revenues: Salaries and consultants 4,850,438 4,833,611 13,931,274 14,351,227 Travel 1,052,033 1,793,964 3,967,591 4,652,143 Depreciation and amortization 737,637 874,654 2,191,654 2,692,306 Other 868,491 1,067,506 2,767,927 3,176,602 Total cost of revenues 7,508,599 8,569,735 22,858,446 24,872,278 Gross profit 6,022,238 8,557,320 19,934,826 25,653,949 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 1,587,821 1,864,990 5,189,785 5,614,619 Depreciation and amortization 206,035 252,442 623,901 658,453 General and administrative 4,151,394 3,833,209 12,638,797 12,241,988 Research and development cost 453,050 513,770 1,580,625 1,256,577 Total operating expenses 6,398,300 6,464,411 20,033,108 19,771,637 Income (loss) from operations (376,062 ) 2,092,909 (98,282 ) 5,882,312 Other income and (expenses) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 129 16,380 368 65,170 Interest expense (94,395 ) (70,447 ) (246,064 ) (233,685 ) Interest income 448,368 201,084 1,283,279 680,469 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 1,770,894 47,218 71,765 2,594,885 Share of net loss from equity investment (78,502 ) (245,389 ) (432,522 ) (843,373 ) Other income 17,012 3,116 243,325 12,998 Total other income (expenses) 2,063,506 (48,038 ) 920,151 2,276,464 Net income before income taxes 1,687,444 2,044,871 821,869 8,158,776 Income tax provision (218,351 ) (275,476 ) (1,067,099 ) (777,262 ) Net income (loss) 1,469,093 1,769,395 (245,230 ) 7,381,514 Non-controlling interest (468,286 ) (501,835 ) 4,065 (2,295,736 ) Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ 1,000,807 $ 1,267,560 # $ (241,165 ) $ 5,085,778 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.44 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,753,063 11,656,098 # 11,713,827 11,580,066 Diluted 11,753,063 11,691,342 # 11,713,827 11,615,310

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (245,230 ) $ 7,381,514 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,815,555 3,350,759 Provision for bad debts 75,437 - Share of net loss from investment under equity method 432,522 843,373 Gain on sale of assets (368 ) (65,170 ) Stock based compensation 565,287 980,682 Fair market value of stock options - 43,612 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (651,991 ) (4,249,540 ) Accounts receivable - related party 1,979,232 (461,435 ) Revenues in excess of billing (1,394,184 ) (6,862,451 ) Revenues in excess of billing - related party 106,592 (97,359 ) Other current assets (824,068 ) (1,189,909 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 63,289 (540,615 ) Unearned revenue (2,510,954 ) 611,157 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 411,119 (255,382 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,011,285 ) (2,590,302 ) Sales of property and equipment 33,820 1,005,214 Convertible note receivable - related party (600,000 ) (1,126,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,577,465 ) (2,711,588 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants - 85,000 Proceeds from exercise of subsidiary options 11,621 2,650 Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest (1,920,618 ) (566,465 ) Proceeds from bank loans 2,312,968 1,337,092 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (422,051 ) (298,610 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (18,080 ) 559,667 Effect of exchange rate changes (438,610 ) (2,666,960 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,623,036 ) (5,074,263 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 17,366,364 22,088,853 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,743,328 $ 17,014,590







NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ 1,000,807 $ 1,267,560 $ (241,165 ) $ 5,085,778 Non-controlling interest 468,286 501,835 (4,065 ) 2,295,736 Income taxes 218,351 275,476 1,067,099 777,262 Depreciation and amortization 943,672 1,127,096 2,815,555 3,350,759 Interest expense 94,395 70,447 246,064 233,685 Interest (income) (448,368 ) (201,084 ) (1,283,279 ) (680,469 ) EBITDA $ 2,277,143 $ 3,041,330 $ 2,600,209 $ 11,062,751 Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation 236,702 154,551 - 565,287 1,024,294 Adjusted EBITDA, gross $ 2,513,845 $ 3,195,881 $ 3,165,496 $ 12,087,045 Less non-controlling interest (a) (729,735 ) (959,955 ) (885,144 ) (3,600,485 ) Adjusted EBITDA, net $ 1,784,110 $ 2,235,926 $ 2,280,352 $ 8,486,560 Weighted Average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,753,063 11,656,098 11,713,827 11,580,066 Diluted 11,753,063 11,691,342 11,713,827 11,615,310 Basic adjusted EBITDA $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.73 Diluted adjusted EBITDA $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.73 (a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest $ 468,286 $ 501,835 $ (4,065 ) $ 2,295,736 Income Taxes 59,983 109,957 303,610 251,321 Depreciation and amortization 271,244 360,071 800,882 1,064,203 Interest expense 28,068 22,173 72,600 75,082 Interest (income) (113,413 ) (43,905 ) (334,584 ) (165,020 ) EBITDA $ 714,168 $ 950,131 $ 838,443 $ 3,521,322 Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation 15,567 9,824 46,701 79,163 Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest $ 729,735 $ 959,955 $ 885,144 $ 3,600,485







