Trillium Therapeutics to Present Data on CD47 Blocker TTI-622 in Advanced Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program
/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, will present data on its novel CD47 checkpoint inhibitor, TTI-622, at the Developmental Therapeutics Session of the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program to be held May 29-31, 2020. The presentation will highlight a first-in-human study evaluating TTI-622 in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma.
Presentation details are as follows:
Presenter: Krish Patel, MD
Title: Ongoing, First-in-human, Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of the Investigational CD47-blocker TTI-622 in Patients with Advanced Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma
Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy
Abstract: 3030
Session Type: Poster Presentation (Poster #94)
The poster will be available on the meeting website beginning Friday, May 29 at 8:00 am ET. A copy of the poster will also be available on the Events and Presentations page of Trillium’s website.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.
For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com
Company Contact:
James Parsons
Chief Financial Officer
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x232
james@trilliumtherapeutics.com
www.trilliumtherapeutics.com
Media Relations:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.