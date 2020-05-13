Ranger Ready Repellents Adds Ecommerce Pioneer as Advisor

Peter Cobb, co-founder of eBags.com, 6pm.com, and a groundbreaker in eCommerce, is bringing decades of experience to assist the company in its rapid growth in new premium products and territories.

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready Repellents®, a premium tick and insect repellent brand, has appointed Peter Cobb to its advisory board of investors that provides guidance while the company expands its portfolio of premium products across channels and geographies.

Cobb is a member of the board of directors of Designer Brands, Inc. (DSW) and serves on the advisory board of PayPal and eLynx Technologies. He co-founded eBags.com in 1998, the largest online retailer of travel goods in the world, now a wholly owned division of Samsonite. Additionally, Cobb was an early investor in Uber, Spotify, and Alibaba Group.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of my business career has been nurturing and developing consumer preferred brands," said Cobb. “I’m excited to help Ranger Ready elevate its ecommerce experience and advance its mission of providing premium products that keep people safe.”

Cobb is a former member of the board of directors of the National Retail Federation and is former chairman of NRF’s Shop.org, the leading online retail trade association. Cobb is past chairman of the Travel Goods Association. He received his MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management and undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon.

“Authentically connecting with our fans is at the core of Ranger Ready’s strategy,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Ranger Ready founder and CEO. “Peter has scaled start-ups across the globe, and expanding Ranger Ready across channels and market segments is an important step to establishing a premium brand. We’re pleased to have Peter’s expert guidance while Ranger Ready enters its growth phase,” said Fuentes.

About Ranger Ready Repellents®

Ranger Ready Repellents is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™ 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

