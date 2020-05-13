Coronavirus - Uganda: The Permanent Secretary flags off non-medical items to institutional quarantine centers in 30 districts

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine flagged off non-medical items to institutional quarantine centers in 30 districts. These items were received as donations from various stakeholders in support of the COVID-19 response. Currently, there are 1,103 individuals under quarantine.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.