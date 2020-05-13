Envoi and Data Expedition Partner to Launch Cloud-Based Data Restoration and Migration Solution

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoi and Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®) have launched Envoi – CloudDat Edition, which integrates DEI’s CloudDat™ solution to provide a self-service solution for processing multi-media content migrated to Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Envoi is a cloud-based content management, distribution, and monetization platform that integrates seamlessly with existing management and production tools used to move media workflows to the cloud.

CloudDat is designed to allow companies to move files from virtually anywhere in the world into cloud storage while using 100% of the allocated available bandwidth in real time. Users are able to stack more instances of CloudDat for even faster migration. The solution is an easy-to-use and cost-effective way to move any type of data.

Envoi – CloudDat Edition leverages Envoi’s APIs to support other solutions including Amazon Rekognition for video indexing and AWS Elemental MediaConvert, a file-based video transcoding service with broadcast-grade features. A cost analysis reporting tool allows customers to determine what data migration costs are associated to which customers and projects, making it easier to determine pricing policies.

CloudDat is also integrated with the Enterprise Edition of Envoi that provides customers with a dedicated point-to-point WAN connection from their on-premises location into an AWS Direct Connect enabled facility, with connection speeds of up to 100 Gbps. AWS Direct Connect is a cloud service solution that makes it easy to establish a dedicated network connection from a company’s premises to AWS.

Seth Noble, Founder and CEO, DEI, said, “Media companies are increasingly looking to migrate legacy storage to the cloud to increase cost efficiencies and ensure they can easily find archived content. By integrating DEI’s data migration solution into Envoi’s platform, customers can benefit from a complete, secure end-to-end video management and distribution system.”

Nicholas Stokes, CEO, Envoi, added, “Thanks to a wealth of recent innovations and new tools launching, cloud workflows are suddenly becoming a feasible reality for media companies. However, many of our customers remain challenged with that initial migration of legacy on-premise data into cloud storage. This solution makes that easy while giving them all the benefits of Envoi, enabling them to migrate to a fully cloud-based end-to-end workflow.”

Envoi – CloudDat Edition is now available in AWS Marketplace .

About Envoi

Envoi is a cloud-based content management, distribution, and monetization platform, developed by creators for creators. Envoi was built to connect audiences directly with content makers. It integrates seamlessly with existing management and production tools to enable users to move entire workflows to the public or private cloud.

For more information, please visit http://envoi.io/

About Data Expedition, Inc.

Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®) is the Emmy-award winning creator of the world’s only intelligent data transport software. It automatically adapts to network variability to fully utilize any network path, maximizing the performance of existing infrastructure, while minimizing time and effort required – all at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. The company's patented Multipurpose Transaction Protocol® (MTP™) technology uses unique flow-control and error-recovery algorithms to achieve high network efficiency across all IP networks. DEI has provided data transport solutions to the world's largest companies across nearly every continent and industry since 2000. https://www.dataexpedition.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact Envoi:

Helen Weedon

Radical Moves PR

+44 1570 434632

helen@radicalmovespr.co.uk

Media Contacts Data Expedition:

Joanne Stanway / Michelle Allard McMahon

Rainer

+1 978-273-1473 / +1 781-718-3248

DEI@rainierco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ea6365f-e90e-4fee-84fa-bbe58bce5876

Envoi CloudDat log in The Envoi CloudDat Content Submission Portal log in that enables users to upload content for distribution across mobile, desktop and television apps.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.