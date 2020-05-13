President appoints Justice, Law Reform Commission

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 13 - President João Lourenço Tuesday appointed the Justice and Law Reform Commission (CRJD), coordinated by the Justice minister Francisco Queiroz. ,

In a press release that reached angop on Tuesday, the President’s Office for Civilian Affairs says the CRJD includes Raúl Carlos Vasques Araújo and Carlos Maria da Silva Feijó who are State-run Agostinho Neto University Law Faculty lecturers.

Other figures comprising the newly appointed body include representatives of the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, Audit Court, President’s Civilian Affairs Office, Attorney General’s Office and Angola Bar.

The CRJD is tasked with coordinating the global justice and law reform strategy as part of the state reform and other actions.

