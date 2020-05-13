President appoints new Army commander
This is after President João Lourenço, in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, relieved the two generals from their previous positions. Jaques Raúl was deputy Army commander.
A press release from the President’s office says the move follows a consultation with the National Security Council, a Head of State’s advisor body for military affairs.,
