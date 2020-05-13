President appoints new Army commander

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 13 - President João Lourenço Tuesday appointed gen. Jaque Raúl as Army commander, replacing fellow-general Gouveia João de Sá Miranda. ,

This is after President João Lourenço, in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the Angolan Armed Forces, relieved the two generals from their previous positions. Jaques Raúl was deputy Army commander.

A press release from the President’s office says the move follows a consultation with the National Security Council, a Head of State’s advisor body for military affairs.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.