Hoylu and Microsoft Teams provide Seamless Workplace Collaboration

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden, May 13, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, has today released an integrated application and services for Microsoft Teams. Hoylu provides companies with intuitive tools for collaborative work from brainstorming with digital sticky notes to planning and managing agile workflows. This extension expands Hoylu's partnership with the Microsoft ecosystem that already leverages Azure and Office365 products and now expands to include Microsoft Teams.

Hoylu for Teams further enhances workplace collaboration by:

Seamless connectivity into the Microsoft Teams ecosystem. Hoylu workspaces can be integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Teams Tabs and Channels that allows for Hoylu to function side-by-side with chats, video calls, shared files and other third-party integrations.

Close integration into Microsoft software and services. Users can utilize Office365 credentials to login and connect to Hoylu workspaces, import content from OneDrive, or Office365 native applications and share workspaces and links through Outlook.

Powerful modules that provide specialized workflows and processes. Hoylu modules transform the workspace using rules, templates and functions that precisely fit the workflow or process and expand existing Team workspaces by utilizing the same business logic and functionality.

"Hoylu believes that more than ever before smart collaboration solutions are critical to effective work. With distributed teams a requirement for the workplace, our vision of providing easy to use products and services that integrate into what companies use today has never been more relevant," said Stein Revelsby CEO of Hoylu. "By partnering with Microsoft and Teams to provide a secure and frictionless system, we are answering the needs of today's workforce and enable a complete end-to-end solution for our customers."

Hoylu can be accessed today on any browser and on any device for quick, seamless, effective work wherever the user might be. Try Hoylu for free by visiting www.hoylu.com and find Hoylu within the Microsoft Teams App Store.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu is a company with one goal: Take collaboration and information sharing into the future. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in a fun and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:45 CEST on May 13, 2020.



