Masks for the Little Ones Too

Bringing 200 masks to Mary’s Place—100 of them for the children

What could be better than a Dr. Seuss mask when you’re six years old?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Seattle continue to create and deliver masks to those working in shelters and other emergency service areas. But their latest project was a bit different and posed some new problems: How to make masks that children will want to wear. So among the masks they created this week were child-sized versions inspired by Dr. Seuss and other children’s themes.

These were very special children’s masks because they were destined for Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that provides safe, inclusive shelter and services that support women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness. The motto of Mary’s Place is “no child should sleep outside.”

The Seattle Scientologists created and delivered 200 masks to Mary’s place—100 of them for the children and 100 more for adults. When they deliver another 100 children’s masks to Mary’s Place this week, that will make over 1,000 masks made and donated to local nonprofits since the pandemic began.

Marty Hartman, executive director of Mary’s Place, expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the Volunteer Ministers stating, “Thank you for being our lifesavers and our lifeline to the masks.”

The making of masks in the area is even more critical based on a new Directive issued by Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin, strongly urging face coverings in all indoor public places as well as outdoor settings where maintaining social distancing is difficult. The directive goes into effect on May 18, 2020.

Face masks can help limit the spread of germs when an ill person talks, coughs or sneezes. But people can be contagious without even realizing it. For example, a person may have germs in their body yet have no symptoms of illness. But someone else in contact with them can still get infected. At Mary’s Place, over one-third of the families have at least one family member who is in a high-risk category for the coronavirus, so face masks are very important to decrease the risk of spreading germs.

The Church of Scientology has created a How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well.

With the motto “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.

The website is now available in 20 languages and is offered as a public service by the Church of Scientology.

For more information on how to get involved with the Church’s mask-making project, contact Rev. Ann Pearce at annpearce@scientology.net.

Spread a Smile #StayWell

Seattle Volunteer Ministers dropped off masks created for the children of Mary’s Place and they also delivered food and masks to the Queen Anne Food Bank at Sacred Heart.

