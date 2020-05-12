Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Amends Text of Proposed New Articles for Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) announces that it has amended the text of the proposed new Articles of the Company which are to be presented for shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming shareholders’ meeting on June 4, 2020.

Below is the existing language of section 14.12(3) of the proposed Articles:

(3) To be timely, a Nominating Shareholder’s notice to the Corporate Secretary of the Company must be made: (a) in the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, not less than 40 prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the “Notice Date”) on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the Nominating Shareholder may be made not later than the close of business on the 10th day following the Notice Date; and (b) in the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made. The time periods for the giving of a Nominating Shareholder’s notice set forth above shall in all cases be determined based on the original date of the applicable annual meeting or special meeting of shareholders, and in no event shall any adjournment or postponement of a meeting of shareholders or the announcement thereof commence a new time period for the giving of such notice.

As a result of Glass Lewis’ review and recommendations on the matter, we propose to change the language to the last paragraph above as follows:



“The adjournment or postponement of a meeting of shareholders shall result in the commencement of a new time period for the giving of a Nominating Shareholder’s notice in respect of such meeting, which time periods shall be as set out in (a) or (b) above and which shall be determined based on the date of the adjourned or postponed meeting or the announcement thereof.”

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015).

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

The Company had approximately $21.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as at March 31, 2019.

