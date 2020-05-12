XP Inc. Reports 1Q20 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SÃO PAULO, Brazil, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2020.



To our shareholders:

In the first quarter of 2020, the world was hit by the rapid spread of COVID-19 and every effort was made to save lives and keep businesses operating. At XP, our initial priority was the health and well-being of our employees. In a matter of days after the arrival of the pandemic in Brazil, more than 90% of our employees were already working from home, with adequate infrastructure, timely information on home-office best practices and the “digital” proximity of all our leaders.

At first, when working remotely and social distancing measures were implemented, we were concerned with the company's performance. However, it only took a few days to realize that we were better than before, more organized, disciplined and that the “pressure” of the moment would help us achieve a new standard of performance and efficiency across all levels.

Every crisis opens a range of opportunities to improve the business, get closer to customers and evolve further. Despite the challenging environment, our spirit of ownership, supported by our partnership structure, has helped our team evolve and be able, as a high-performance athlete in an Olympics final, to get the best out of each one of us.

The great challenge of every crisis is to keep an open mind, feet on the ground and quickly adapt to the new scenario.

Our business is privileged, among all others. We do not depend on physical contact, our services were already delivered digitally and, more than ever, people are at home, available to connect with us and learn about the new economic environment that is developing.

In the first days of the pandemic, we observed in Brazil a significant increase in interest in investments. In this context, we relied on our educational DNA and commitment to producing high quality content to deliver an even better experience for our customers. As a result, our Retail Research Platform and our financial portal, InfoMoney, reached record audiences, which reinforces the lack of financial education in Brazil and XP's vital role as a catalyst for this movement.

Our solid operational performance in the first quarter of 2020, combined with the important milestone of two million active clients achieved at the end of March, gives us confidence that we are moving in the right direction, but still in the beginning of our long-term journey.

Our business model, which is supported by a differentiated network of independent and internal financial advisors, allows us to keep in touch with customers and provide content and information in an efficient, specialized and recurring manner. We believe this is an important factor in preserving our NPS well above the industry average and increasing the reach and loyalty of our brands.

Additionally, we believe that our investment platform is unique, offering best-in-class products, services and tools in the industry for all investor profiles. We are constantly looking for and evaluating new solutions to complement the XP Inc. ecosystem. One recent example was the launching of XP Wealth Services, which will be an important tool for retaining and attracting new customer profiles seeking differentiated advice.

Although we cannot predict when the pandemic will be contained and life will return to "normal", we are more confident than ever that we will come out of this chapter stronger than we entered. Furthermore, while we recognize the seriousness of the current situation, we truly believe in XP’s business growth prospects in the short, medium and long-term.

The market opportunity remains massive and our mission is essential, especially when considering the concentration in Brazil, with five large banks controlling 90% of investment assets. Also, we cannot forget the culture of high interest rates that have long prevailed in our country. Since 1994, annualized interest rates remained above 13% on average and, therefore, the incentive for diversification and long-term orientation has remained low. The current Selic rate, 3.0% per year with a downward trend, seems to be a catalyst for secular change in the behavior of Brazilian investors.

In this environment, XP will remain focused on providing the best experience, content and tools to its clients to help them reach their financial and life goals.

Regarding new projects, we are particularly enthusiastic about the evolution of our payments project. It will enable us, still in 2020, to offer a complete banking solution which will allow customers to cut ties with banks and concentrate 100% of their investments with XP.

We also want to highlight the “juntostransformamos” initiative that we launched right after the first cases of COVID-19 in Brazil. XP donated R$30 million to aid communities impacted by the pandemic and the consequent lockdown. We are aware of our role in society and we will never deny our responsibilities.

Finally, I would like to reinforce our values: Dream Big, Open Mind, and Entrepreneurial Spirit, and ratify our purpose of transforming the financial market to improve peoples' lives. I end by and quoting our idol and great source of inspiration, Ayrton Senna: “in adversity some give up, while others break records”.

Thank you for your support.

Guilherme Benchimol, CEO

1Q20 KPIs

1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Operating and Financial Metrics (unaudited) Retail – AUC (in R$ bn) 366 232 58% 409 -11% Retail – active clients (in '000s) 2,039 1,126 81% 1,702 20% Retail – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 1,254 700 79% 1,155 9% Institutional – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 331 147 126% 306 8% Issuer Services – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 132 56 137% 221 -40% Digital Content – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 27 16 70% 30 -10% Other – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 113 88 28% 111 2% Company Financial Metrics Gross revenue (in R$ mn) 1,856 1,006 84% 1,823 2% Net Revenue (in R$ mn) 1,735 934 86% 1,691 3% Gross Profit (in R$ mn) 1,156 626 84% 1,204 -4% Gross Margin 66.6% 67.0% -41 bps 71.2% -457 bps Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn)¹ 415 168 147% 417 -1% Adjusted Net Margin¹ 23.9% 18.0% 591 bps 24.6% -74 bps

¹ See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income.

Total AUC

R$366 bn

+58% YoY Active Clients

2,039 k

+81% YoY IFAs

6,887

NPS

72

Gross Revenue

R$1,856 mn

+84% YoY Adjusted Net Income

R$415 mn

+147% YoY

Operational Performance



Assets Under Custody (in R$ bn)

Total AUC reached R$366 billion at March 31, 2020, up 58% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter. The R$43 billion decline versus 4Q19 is shown on the bridge chart below and was driven by: (1) R$58 billion of market depreciation and (2) R$21 billion from a one-off client outflow triggered by a corporate restructuring, partially offset by R$36 billion of net inflows in the quarter.

Assets Under Custody 4Q19-1Q20 Bridge (in R$ bn)

Monthly average net inflows were R$12 billion in 1Q20, up from R$11 billion in 4Q19. For 2Q20, however, we expect a more challenging outlook due to commercial and operational limitations related to a prolonged lockdown. More specifically, investors should likely continue to avoid visiting bank branches to authorize large amount transfers, which is a step required by the banks even when a client is transferring to his/her own broker account.

Active Clients (in 000’s)

Active clients totaled 2.0 million at the end of 1Q20, up 81% from 1.1 million at the end of 1Q19. The growth was driven by the expansion of our direct and B2B channels and our three retail brands, particularly Clear following the increased number of individual investors trading on the stock market.

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

NPS, a widely known survey methodology used to measure customer satisfaction, reached 72 in 1Q20. Maintaining a high NPS score is a priority for XP since our business model is built around client experience. The NPS calculation as of a given date reflects the average scores in the prior six months.

1Q20 Revenue Breakdown

Total Gross Revenue (in R$ mn)

Total Gross Revenue increased 84% from R$1.0 billion in 1Q19 to R$1.9 billion in 1Q20 reflecting strong growth across all our businesses.

Retail

Retail Revenue (in R$ mn)

Retail revenue grew 79% from R$700 million in 1Q19 to R$1.3 billion in 1Q20. The main growth drivers included, in order of contribution: (1) equity brokerage reflecting record retail trading volumes; (2) rising management fees from Funds due to AUC growth; (3) REITs and (4) Fixed Income.

LTM Take Rate (LTM Retail Revenue / Average AUC)

The last twelve months Take Rate (or Revenue Yield) was 1.4% in 1Q20 vs 1.2% in 4Q19. The expansion was mainly due to: (1) record volumes in the equity market boosting Retail Revenue in 1Q20 and (2) AUC growth lagging Retail Revenue growth in the period reflecting market depreciation and the one-off corporate outflow which had an immaterial impact on revenue.

Institutional

Institutional Revenue (in R$ mn)

Institutional gross revenue totaled R$331 million in 1Q20, up 126% from R$147 million in 1Q19. The growth was primarily attributable to rising volumes across our Brazilian trading desks following the overall step-up in B3 volumes (+74% in equities ADTV and +61% in listed derivatives vs 1Q19).

Issuer Services

Issuer Services Revenue (in R$ mn)

Issuer Services revenue grew 137% year-over-year from R$56 million in 1Q19 to R$132 million in 1Q20, reflecting strong deal flow in January and February for REITS, DCM and ECM, in order of contribution to revenue.

While capital markets activity remains limited due to the COVID-19 crisis and heightened market volatility, we believe XP is well positioned to capitalize on reaccelerating transaction volumes and play a key role in raising funds for corporate clients over time.

Digital Content and Other

Digital Content Revenue

Gross revenue totaled R$27 million in 1Q20, up 70% from R$16 million in 1Q19 mainly driven by the increase in students accessing our online courses and MBA programs. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis until the end of March, almost 200 live videos were broadcasted across our channels with 1.8 million views reinforcing the relevance of our Digital Content business as an enabler of XP’s ecosystem and a means to attracting and educating investors across our platforms.

In March 2020, (1) InfoMoney, our leading finance web portal, had 14 million unique visitors, up more than 40% compared to January and February; (2) our Retail Research Platform generated 2.1 million unique visitors, three times more than in prior months; and (3) XP Investimentos’ Instagram account reached 1 million followers.

Maintaining solid client relationships remains a priority and we believe these relationships and the company will be even stronger when the crisis ends.

Other Revenue

Other revenue grew 28% in 1Q20 vs 1Q19, from R$88 million to R$113 million, primarily driven by increase in adjusted gross financial assets from R$2.3 billion at the end of 1Q19 to R$8.1 billion at March 31, 2020.

COGS

COGS (in R$ mn) and Gross Margin

COGS rose 88% from R$308 million in 1Q19 to R$579 million in 1Q20, following the increase in revenue. The gross margin for the 1Q20 was 66.6% vs 67.0% in 1Q19.

SG&A Expenses

SG&A Expense (in R$ mn) and as a % of Net Revenue

SG&A expenses totaled R$589 million in 1Q20, up 101% from R$292 million in 1Q19. As a percentage of net revenue, SG&A expenses were 33.9% in 1Q20 vs 31.3% in 1Q19, with the increase primarily driven by: (1) positive R$71 million pre-tax effect of one-time tax claim recognition (non-recurring) in 1Q19 and (2) R$28 million of share-based compensation expense in 1Q20. Adjusting for the non-recurring item, SG&A expanded 62% year-over-year and represented 38.9% of Net Revenue in 1Q19 vs 33.9% in 1Q20, revealing efficiency gains on the last twelve months.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income¹ (in R$ mn) and Margin

In 1Q20, Adjusted Net Income grew 147% vs 1Q19 and reached R$415 million. The adjusted net margin expanded from 18.0% in 1Q19 to 23.9% in 1Q20, reflecting: (1) the increase in total revenues, particularly equity brokerage across the Retail and Institutional businesses, and (2) a lower consolidated tax rate.

¹ See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income.

Cash Flow Cash Flow Data 1Q20 1Q19 4Q19 (R$ mn) Income before income tax 517 303 547 Adjustments to reconcile income before income tax 80 34 67 Income tax paid (197 ) (87 ) (47 ) Contingencies paid (0 ) (0 ) (2 ) Interest paid (1 ) (3 ) (12 ) Changes in working capital assets and liabilities (2 ) (88 ) 116 Adjusted net cash flow (used in) from operating activities 398 159 668 Net cash flow (used in) from securities, repos, derivatives (537 ) (233 ) (4,501 ) Net cash flows from operating activities (139 ) (74 ) (3,832 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (41 ) (19 ) (78 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (28 ) (33 ) 3,945

Net Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities

Our net cash flow used in Operating activities represented by Adjusted net cash flow (used in) from operating activities (which in management’s view is a more useful metric to track the intrinsic cash flow generation of the business) for 1Q20 was R$398 million, increasing from R$159 million in 1Q19 and decreasing from R$668 million in 4Q19, primarily driven by:

Higher balance of securities and derivatives that we hold in the ordinary course of our business as a Retail investment distribution platform and as an Institutional broker dealer (with respect to the sale of fixed income securities and structured notes); and

our strategy to allocate excess cash and cash equivalents from treasury funds, from Floating Balances and from private pension balances to securities and other financial assets. These balances may fluctuate substantially from quarter to quarter and were the key drivers to the net cash flow from operating activities figures.

Net Cash Flow Used in Investing Activities

Our net cash used in investing activities increased from R$19 million in 1Q19 to R$41 million in 1Q20 and decreased to R$78 million in 4Q19 to R$ 41 million in 1Q20, primarily affected by:

increased from R$11 million in 1Q19 to R$21 million in 1Q20 and decreased from R$29 million in 4Q19 to R$ 21 million in 1Q20, mainly related to the relocation of our principal executive offices to our current address in the city of São Paulo;

the investment in intangible assets, mostly IT infrastructure and software, which increased from R$8 million in 1Q19 to R$20 million in 1Q20 and decreased R$49 million in 4Q19 to R$20 million to 1Q20.

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

Our net cash flows from financing activities decreased from R$ 33 million in 1Q19 to R$ 28 million in 1Q20, and from R$ 3,945 million in 4Q19 to R$ 28 million in 1Q20, primarily due to:

R$4,482 million related to the initial public offering proceeds in December 2019;

R$500 million related to cash dividend payments in 4Q19;

R$ 26 million in 1Q20, R$ 32 million in 1Q19 and R$ 48 million related to Payments of borrowings and lease liabilities.

Floating Balance and Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (in R$ mn) Floating Balance (=net uninvested clients' deposits) 1Q20 4Q19 Assets (1,016) (505) (-) Securities trading and intermediation (1,016) (505) Liabilities 13,334 9,115 (+) Securities trading and intermediation 13,334 9,115 (=) Floating Balance 12,318 8,610 Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (=cash and equivalents, net of floating) 1Q20 4Q19 Assets 54,937 41,011 (+) Cash 250 110 (+) Securities - Fair value through profit or loss 25,092 22,443 (+) Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income 4,896 2,616 (+) Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost 1,268 2,267 (+) Derivative financial instruments 8,515 4,085 (+) Securities purchased under agreements to resell 14,917 9,490 Liabilities (34,514) (24,648) (-) Securities loaned (721) (2,022) (-) Derivative financial instruments (7,526) (3,229) (-) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (21,111) (15,638) (-) Private Pension Liabilities (5,155) (3,759) (-) Floating Balance (12,318) (8,610) (=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 8,106 7,753

We present Adjusted Gross Financial Assets because we believe this metric captures the liquidity that is in fact available to us, net of the portion of liquidity that is related to our Floating Balance (and therefore attributable to clients). We calculate Adjusted Gross Financial Assets as the sum of (1) Cash and Financial Assets (comprised of Cash plus Securities – Fair value through profit or loss, plus Securities – Fair value through other comprehensive income, plus Securities – Evaluated at amortized cost, plus Derivative financial instruments, plus Securities purchased under agreements to resell), less (2) Financial Liabilities (comprised of the sum of Securities loaned, Derivative financial instruments, Securities sold under repurchase agreements and Private pension liabilities), and (3) less Floating Balance.

It is a measure that we track internally on a daily basis, and it more intuitively reflects the effect of the operational profits we generate and the variations between working capital assets and liabilities (cash flows from operating activities), investments in fixed and intangible assets (cash flows from investing activities) and inflows and outflows related to equity and debt securities in our capital structure (cash flows from financing activities).

Our management treats all securities and financial instrument assets, net of financial instrument liabilities, as balances that compose our total liquidity, with sub line items (such as, for example, “securities at fair value through profit and loss” and “securities at fair value through other comprehensive income”) expected to fluctuate substantially from quarter to quarter as our treasury manages and allocates our total liquidity to the most suitable financial instruments.

Other Information

Unaudited Managerial Income Statement (in R$ mn)

1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Managerial Income Statement Total Gross Revenue 1,856 1,006 84 % 1,823 2 % Retail 1,254 700 79 % 1,155 9 % Institutional 331 147 126 % 306 8 % Issuer Services 132 56 137 % 221 -40 % Digital Content 27 16 70 % 30 -10 % Other 113 88 28 % 111 2 % Net Revenue 1,735 934 86 % 1,691 3 % COGS (579 ) (308 ) 88 % (487 ) 19 % As a % of Net Revenue (33.4 %) (33.0 %) -0.4 p.p (28.8 %) -4.6 p.p Gross Profit 1,154 626 85 % 1,204 -4 % Gross Margin 66.6 % 67.0 % -0.4 p.p 71.2 % -4.6 p.p SG&A (561 ) (292 ) 90 % (598 ) -7 % Share Based Compensation (28 ) - n.a (8 ) n.a EBITDA 567 334 70 % 598 -5 % EBITDA Margin 32.7 % 35.7 % -3.0 p.p 35.4 % -2.7 p.p D&A (32 ) (15 ) 108 % (29 ) 8 % EBIT 536 319 68 % 569 -6 % Interest expense on debt (19 ) (15 ) 24

% (22 ) -13 % EBT 517 303 70 % 547 -6 % Income tax expense (119 ) (93 ) 28 % (157 ) -24 % Effective Tax Rate (23.0 %) (30.6 %) 7.6 p.p (28.7 %) 5.7 p.p Net Income 398 210 89 % 390 2 % Net Margin 22.9 % 22.5 % 0.4 p.p 23.1 % -0.2 p.p Non-Recurring Items 17 (42 ) - 27 - Adjusted Net Income 415 168 147 % 417 -1 % Adjusted Net Margin 23.9 % 18.0 % 5.9 p.p 24.6 % -0.7 p.p

Accounting Income Statement (in R$ mn)

1Q20 1Q19 Net revenue from services rendered 1,152 599 Brokerage commission 505 289 Securities placement 348 160 Management fees 255 141 Insurance brokerage fee 29 19 Educational services 26 14 Other services 94 44 Taxes and contributions on services (105 ) (67 ) Net income from financial instruments at amortized cost and at

fair value through other comprehensive income 202 66 Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit

or loss 380 269 Total revenue and income 1,735 934 Operating costs (579 ) (308 ) Selling expenses (28 ) (25 ) Administrative expenses (578 ) (368 ) Other operating income (expenses), net (14 ) 85 Interest expense on debt (19 ) (15 ) Income before income tax 517 303 Income tax expense (119 ) (93 ) Effective tax rate 23.03 % 30.60 % Net income for the period 398 210

Balance Sheet (in R$ mn)

Assets 1Q20 4Q19 Cash 250 110 Financial assets 56,217 41,889 Fair value through profit or loss 33,607 26,528 Securities 25,092 22,443 Derivative financial instruments 8,515 4,085 Fair value through other comprehensive income 4,896 2,616 Securities 4,896 2,616 Evaluated at amortized cost 17,714 12,744 Securities 1,268 2,267 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 14,917 9,490 Securities trading and intermediation 1,016 505 Accounts receivable 425 462 Loan operations 64 0 Other financial assets 25 20 Other assets 603 644 Recoverable taxes 227 243 Rights-of-use assets 236 227 Prepaid expenses 105 90 Other 35 83 Deferred tax assets 262 285 Property and equipment 155 142 Intangible assets 560 553 Total assets 58,046 43,623 Liabilities 1Q20 4Q19 Financial liabilities 44,628 31,842 Fair value through profit or loss 8,247 5,251 Securities 721 2,022 Derivative financial instruments 7,526 3,229 Evaluated at amortized cost 36,381 26,591 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 21,111 15,638 Securities trading and intermediation 13,334 9,115 Borrowings and lease liabilities 644 637 Debentures 844 835 Accounts payables 265 267 Structured operations certificates 150 19 Other financial liabilities 31 79 Other liabilities 5,811 4,620 Social and statutory obligations 275 493 Taxes and social security obligations 170 345 Private pension liabilities 5,155 3,759 Provisions and contingent liabilities 15 15 Other 196 7 Deferred tax liabilities - 5 Total liabilities 50,439 36,467 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent company 7,605 7,153 Issued capital 0.23 0.23 Capital reserve 6,967 6,943 Other comprehensive income 241 210 Retained earnings 397 - Non-controlling interest 2 3 Total equity 7,607 7,156 Total liabilities and equity 58,046 43,623





Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn) 1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Net Income 398 210 89% 390 2% (+) Share Based Compensation 28 - - 8 278% (+) IPO expenses - - - 22 -100% (-) One-time tax claim recognition - (71) - - - (+/-) Taxes (11) 28 -140% -3 279% Adj. Net Income 415 168 147% 417 -1%





Adjusted EBITDA (in R$ mn) 1Q20 1Q19 YoY 4Q19 QoQ Net Income 398 210 89% 390 2% (+) Income Tax 119 93 28% 157 -24% (+) Depreciation and Amortization 32 15 108% 29 8% (+) Interest Expense on Debt 19 15 43% 22 -13% (-) Interest Revenue on Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (72) (31) 136% (44) 65% Adjusted EBITDA 495 303 64% 554 -11%



