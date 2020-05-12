Kornit Digital to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, today announced that Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, and Guy Avidan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following conferences:



Needham Technology & Media Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Virtual Presentation Time: 11:30 am ET

17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

The Needham presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/investor-lobby .

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

Press release

Kornit Digital

480 South Dean Street

Englewood, NJ 07631, USA

Tel: 201.608.5750

www.kornit.com

Investor contact

Kelsey Turcotte

The Blueshirt Group

Kelsey@blueshirtgroup.com

917-842-0334



