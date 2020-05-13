NW Women’s Fitness Club Announces Balanced Habits KICK START Spring Session During COVID-19 Pandemic

NW Women’s Fitness is excited to announce the Balanced Habits KICK START spring session. Most comprehensive 28 day nutrition program.

NW Women’s Fitness is excited to announce the Balanced Habits KICK START, a 28 day nutrition program, spring session amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, May 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NW Women’s Fitness, a women only fitness club, provides a friendly and supporting environment for all women. With virtual and phone sessions, NW Women’s Fitness is excited to offer the Balanced Habits spring session to its current and prospective members.

For nearly 30 years, Balanced Habits, headquartered in Southern California, has helped many people across the nation reach their health and fitness goals, educating them on how to eat healthy foods in the right portions. With a very hands-on customized approach, Balanced Habits is not your regular “diet industry.”

There’s no better way for families and friends to stay active and healthy during quarantine than by learning key strategies on how to make everyday food improve their nutrition goals. KICK START is perfect for those who want to jumpstart their health and weight-loss journey or simply want to lose a few pounds quickly and healthily.

The tangible, high-quality KICK START customized program includes:

● KICK START guided booklet and mobile app complete with tips, tricks, and a Food and Exercise log to ensure you get the most out of your program

● Week by week meal plans, grocery lists, and recipes

● Food lists in proper portion sizes to allow you to swap items and tailor everything to your needs

● Personal coaching to provide guidance and accountability

● Weekly Weigh-ins and Food/Exercise Journal Reviews

“We understand that no single plan works for everyone,” said Alta Acosta-Carter, NW Women’s Fitness Certified Food Coach. “With Balanced Habits KICK START, we are able to develop a strategy that works best for you.”

After completing the 28 days of KICK START, the Certified Food Coaches at NW Women’s Fitness will continue to guide, educate, and empower women to stay on track with a customized approach.

Pre-register for the most comprehensive 28 day nutrition program for lasting transformation and health benefits! KICK START spring session starts on Friday, May 29th.

Prices have been drastically reduced to help during this trying time.

● Early Early Bird $99 Now - May 17th

● Early Bird $149 May 18th - 24th.

Both Early Birds receive the Boost app program to begin Nutrition habits right away

● $199 May 25th- May 29th

Regular Pricing: Early Bird $199 & Regular $249

More about NW Women’s Fitness:

NW Women’s Fitness Club provides the perfect combination of energy and serenity, where women can work on their body goals without the distraction that is often associated with co-ed facilities. We are proud to offer virtual workout sessions during this time of uncertainty.

For more information on our memberships and classes, visit NW Women’s Fitness website at https://www.nwwomensfitness.com/ or email info@nwwomensfitness.com.



