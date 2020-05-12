Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Tests Advanced Large Solid Rocket Motor

/EIN News/ -- HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne recently completed a successful static-fire test of an advanced large solid rocket motor, called the Missile Components Advanced Technologies Demonstration Motor (MCAT Demo), under contract to the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).



“Aerojet Rocketdyne has produced large solid rocket motors for critical defense programs for more than 60 years, to include powering every U.S. Air Force ICBM ever fielded,” said Eileen Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Today we are building a family of modern large solid rocket motors with improved performance at lower costs; the research and development efforts for the Missile Components Advanced Technologies program are crucial to our nation’s strategic strike capability.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s MCAT Demo large solid rocket motor design incorporates numerous advanced technologies and materials. The program’s primary goal is to develop technologies to increase propulsion performance and lower manufacturing and operational costs for future applications. In order to meet the goals, the MCAT Demo design consists of a state-of-the-art graphite composite case, an affordable advanced nozzle and high-energy, long-life solid propellant.

“The successful MCAT Demo enables future Air Force ICBMs to deliver higher performance while reducing cost,” said Jason Mossman, Chief of the Motors Branch at AFRL, Edwards Air Force Base. “We are committed to providing world-class technology for Air Force Nuclear Deterrence Operations, and we are very pleased with the outcome of the MCAT Demo.”

During the static firing, the 52-in. diameter MCAT Demo motor fired successfully. Initial post-test inspection indicates that all components functioned as designed. AFRL provided technical and managerial oversight of the MCAT contract.

“ICBMs must be ready to fly on a moment’s notice in harsh environments and at speeds greater than Mach 20," said Mossman. “AFRL’s program focuses on long-life components and options for low cost ICBM maintenance.”

AFRL facilitated the testing at the Utah Test and Training Range to demonstrate the performance of the Aerojet Rocketdyne MCAT rocket motor. The MCAT Demo motor firing is the first test in a series of strategic-sized motor demonstrations planned in the near future.

Video of the test can be seen here .

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com . Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen .

Media Contact:

Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839

eileen.lainez@rocket.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29f4a2d-1a1b-420f-b738-adfa6b3bdc5a





MCAT Demo Test Aerojet Rocketdyne’s successful test of its Missile Components Advanced Technologies Demonstration Motor



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.