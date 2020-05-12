International Institute for Learning Salutes Frontline Workers

/EIN News/ -- IIL employees form global chorus to pay heartfelt tribute to first responders and frontline workers, singing Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a spirit of international unity and a gesture of immeasurable gratitude, IIL employees from all around the world came together to inspire, uplift, and encourage those serving at the forefront of the COVID-19 epidemic. Scores of team members from 16 different countries poured out their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to these courageous and committed men and women in a globally coordinated rendition of Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” through song, dance, musical instrumentation, and spoken thanks.

In order to help their local and global communities cope with these unprecedented and challenging times, IIL has decided to open up a select group of its most helpful and empowering courses for free enrollment so that all frontline workers everywhere can be equipped with the knowledge and skills we all need to come out stronger on the other side of this crisis. This free offering is valued at $2,335.00 USD and includes courses on Managing Stress in Challenging Times, Critical Thinking and Problem Solving, Grateful Leadership, and much more.

IIL invites you to hear the song, see the presentation, and sign up for its free course offerings at www.iil.com/bridge/ .

About IIL

IIL is a global leader in training, consulting, coaching and customized course development, and is proud to be the educational provider of choice for many top global companies. IIL's core competencies include Agile (Scrum) and Lean, Project, Program and Portfolio Management, Leadership and Interpersonal Skills, Business Analysis, Microsoft® Project, Lean Six Sigma, PRINCE2®, ITIL®, DevOps, Corporate Consciousness and Sustainability Visit us at www.iil.com or contact Learning@iil.com .

For more information contact:

Name: Tabetha Hyde-Belisle

Phone +1-212-515-5132

Email address: Tabetha.hyde-belisle@iil.com



