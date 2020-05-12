NABP Announces Accreditation Program for Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is pleased to announce the addition of Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation. The addition of a Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation to the Association’s already robust offerings enables NABP to provide customers with the most comprehensive set of pharmacy accreditation options of any organization.

NABP’s Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation is designed to meet a new requirement by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for suppliers billing home infusion therapy services. Starting January 2021, CMS will require accreditation for home infusion therapy services billed to Medicare. NABP is one of eight organizations that the United States Department of Health and Human Services designated eligible to apply for deemed status as an accrediting organization of home infusion therapy suppliers.

“We are excited to launch our new Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation and add it to our robust portfolio of offerings,” says NABP President Jack W. “Jay” Campbell IV, JD, RPh. “As a CMS-deemed DMEPOS accrediting organization since 2006, NABP is working with CMS on expanding our coverage to include home infusion therapy services billed to Medicare. We look forward to assisting current DMEPOS-accredited customers to realize their full potential within this space and to be recognized for the valuable services they provide.”

The addition of NABP’s Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation, along with its other accreditation offerings, provides current and prospective customers with a comprehensive set of accreditation options delivered in a streamlined and cost-effective way. Information about NABP’s new Home Infusion Therapy Pharmacy Accreditation is available on the NABP website along with its other accreditation offerings at nabp.pharmacy/programs/accreditation.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. Visit nabp.pharmacy to learn more.

Larissa Doucette National Association of Boards of Pharmacy 847/391-4405 help@nabp.pharmacy



