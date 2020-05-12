RStor Opens Office in Japan

Establishes Tokyo Presence to Support International Demand for Multicloud Architecture and Announces New Sales Partnership with TwoFive Inc.

SARATOGA, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RStor, the leading provider of cloud services across any multicloud environment, today announced a new sales office in Tokyo, Japan, and has appointed veteran technology executive Stuart Folo as vice president of Asia Pacific.



Gartner predicts that by 2022, 60% of enterprise IT infrastructures will focus on centers of data, rather than traditional data centers. As more companies deploy “cloud-first” workflows and move workloads closer to users for performance and compliance reasons, they must run workloads across many different locations, which means data is harder to access and protect. RStor connects customer environments with cloud service providers through its innovative fabric technology, enabling IT teams to eliminate regionality constraints and lower costs in managing highly distributed infrastructures.

Through its partnerships with Equinix, Coresite and Interxion, RStor’s Cloud Services are installed in co-location facilitates around the world including Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. The company’s resilient and secure high-performance storage solutions are built for disaster recovery, archive, and mission critical applications, and increases agility for customers who need to scale and organize their data to meet specific business and compliance requirements.

“As more companies leverage multiple cloud technologies, demand for our cloud services to manage complex environments and reduce costs has never been higher,” said Giovanni Coglitore, founder and CEO, of RStor. “I’m thrilled that RStor is opening an office in Tokyo to support our rapidly growing customer base and expand on our commitment to this market.”

RStor is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and has a European development center in Genoa, Italy. It has already established a robust partnership with Pacific Teck, a reseller and systems integrator of cutting-edge products to the Asia Pacific, supercomputer, AI, machine learning, and high-end enterprise markets.

As part of RStor’s entry into the Japanese market, the company has signed a distribution agreement with TwoFive, Inc., which develops end-to-end messaging and messaging security solutions, and provides a wide range of storage-based solutions for Japanese service providers and large enterprises. The distribution and integration partnership will allow RStor to expand the footprint of their object storage solution in Japan.

Stuart Folo will oversee the new Japan office and lead sales, customer support, and channel development in the region. He joins RStor with nearly two decades of experience and an extensive background in fixed and wireless networks, on premise and cloud storage and messaging security and infrastructure. Prior to RStor, Folo led local teams and launched products in the Japanese market as vice president of sales at ImageWare Systems, Proofpoint, and Cloudmark.

“RStor is helping to transform the way global organizations manage and store their data. At a time when IT teams are migrating between clouds, RStor provides the scale, security, and reliability they need. I look forward to working with current and future customers in this unique market,” said Folo.

About RStor

RStor was founded with the mission to aggregate and automate compute resources from private data centers, public cloud providers, and trusted supercomputing centers on a next generation networking fabric. Built by a founding team steeped in innovation in enterprise infrastructure, RStor equips customers with a single, integrated platform that eliminates variable costs, vendor lock-in, and regionality, while offering the flexibility of using multiple cloud service providers without additional fees. For more information, visit Rstor.io .





