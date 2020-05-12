Cool Day Refreshing Throat Lozenges Now Available on VitaBeauti.com, a Popular Health and Wellness Site

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The official Cool Day refreshing lozenges are now available on vitabeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce site in the United States.

“We are looking forward to entering the U.S consumer market, and vitabeauti.com is the first step,” said Luciano Camara, CEO of Valda, which is based in Brazil. “The lozenges are sold in 50 countries under its original brand name, Valda, but will be known as Cool Day in the U.S.”

French pharmacist Henri Canonne developed the original Valda lozenge in 1902. By 1914, the Valda lozenge had arrived in Brazil, where it became an instant hit with the Brazilian consumers.

Today, Valda sells two-dozen products internationally, and now will add the United States to its worldwide market. Cool Day lozenges now available to American consumers include:

Cool Day Refreshing Lozenges with Menthol and Eucalyptol.

Cool Day Sugar-Free Refreshing Lozenges with Menthol and Eucalyptol.

Cool Day Immune System Support with Metholated Orange for people who want vitamin C.

Cool Day Sugar-Free Cooling Sensation with Propolis and Ginger.

Cool Day’s ingredients include Acacia gum and natural ingredients such as menthol, eucalyptol, própolis, and ginger, which makes Cool Day unique and special.

“We are excited about entering the U.S. market,” Camara said. “Our Cool Day, or Valda, lozenges are popular throughout the world. We expect American consumers to love Cool Day just like everyone else.”

Camara said Valda, the parent company, is dedicated to creating the best natural solutions to help improve the quality of people’s lives.

“After 118 years, we are still committed to spreading wellness solutions throughout the world,” he added.

To see the Cool Day lozenges now available for purchase, visit vitabeauti.com.

