Heavy-Duty, Industrial-Strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner Now Comes With the Reinol Dispenser

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heavy-Duty Reinol Original Hand Cleaner now offers a dispenser that gives you the right amount of Reinol to clean your hands of grime, grease, and tar.

“The dispenser eliminates waste,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the manufacturer of the solvent-free, heavy-duty, industrial-strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner. “You only need a small amount of Reinol to get your hands clean.

“If used properly, each one-liter tub washes about 300 hands,” Leon said. “But people tend to take too much Reinol soap when they wash their hands. The dispenser solves this challenge and saves you a lot of money.”

Leon said the simple-to-operate Reinol dispenser uses a ratchet system that is designed to fit the Reinol two-liter cartridge, which will give you 600 hand washes.

“There is absolutely no waste. It also easy to refill and easy to install,” Leon said, adding that the dispenser helps prevents cross-contamination, which may occur if users are dipping their hands into a bucket.

This feature is vital because cross-contamination is a significant problem today with COVID-19 .

“Everyone has to wash their hands more often because of the current health crisis,” Leon said. “With our new dispenser, they don’t have to worry about cross-contamination from other workers.”

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is an excellent choice for workers in the automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, and maintenance industries, who get their hands dirty with grime, grease, tar, and dirt.

“Everyday soap isn’t strong enough to wash these hands. Reinol, a heavy-duty hand cleaner, will get the job done without using harsh chemicals,” Leon said.

Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, which has been washing hands for a century, uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents.

“Our formula includes natural ingredients that are easy on your skin,” Leon said.

To use Reinol Original Hand Cleaner effectively, first rub the amount of paste that is dispensed (equivalent to a level teaspoon) into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A two-liter cartridge used in this manner should wash 600 pairs of hands.

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Amazon . To learn more about the Reinol dispenser, visit https://reinol.co.za/product/reinol-dispenser/

