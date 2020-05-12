Endemol Shine Group Partners with Plex for Extensive Catalogue Deal

Titles available in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain

/EIN News/ -- Los Gatos, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global content creator, producer and distributor Endemol Shine Group today announced a multi-territory content partnership with Plex , the global streaming media company that brings your favourite content together in the highest-rated OTT video app.



The agreement includes a raft of programming from Endemol Shine Group’s extensive library, which will be available for Plex users across the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Popular titles, spanning a broad range of genres, include Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Bananas in Pyjamas, City Homicide, Deal or No Deal, MasterChef, McLeod’s Daughters, Mr Bean and Peaky Blinders*.

Kasia Jablonska, Head of Digital Distribution and Monetisation, Endemol Shine Group, said, “We are very pleased to launch another partnership, which demonstrates the enormous popularity of Endemol Shine’s catalogue. Plex is a unique platform, combining more types of content in one solution than any other streaming service in the industry, including a media storage solution and an original media player experience with a vast media library. We are looking forward to working and growing our business together.”

“Plex has always served a global audience and growing our library of content available around the world has been a top priority,” said Shawn Eldridge, vice president, strategic alliances and content, at Plex. “The quality of the Endemol Shine library is sure to appeal to a wide range of audiences and these titles are welcome additions to the Plex platform.”

Offering all types of content together in one app, Plex is the world’s most comprehensive streaming platform. Through Plex, consumers have access to free, on-demand movies and TV shows, podcasts, web shows, news, music, over-the-air live and recorded television, as well as personal media collections. By offering access to this diverse range of content mediums, Plex provides cross-content discovery options, helping identify movies, TV, news, podcasts, and web shows consumers might enjoy based on what they’ve already watched or listened to. This advanced technology reduces decision fatigue about what to watch, making the entertainment experience actually entertaining instead of overwhelming.

Endemol Shine Group showcase their catalogue of content beyond linear through licensing and self-publishing content and curated channels across a variety of digital platforms. From YouTube to Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Tubi to name a few, Endemol Shine Group maximise opportunities across their deep content library which contains 68,000 hours of programming.

* Title availability depends on region. Please see notes to editors for full breakdown.

Notes to Editors:

Titles coming to the U.S. include:

Bananas in Pyjamas (A Southern Star Entertainment and Southern Star Singapore production developed and produced in association with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation); Bounty Hunters (A Cave Bear and Tiger Aspect production for Sky); City Homicide (Seven Network Australia Production); Crime Investigation Australia (Foxtel Original Production); Deal or No Deal US (Truly Original, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America); Idris Elba: King of Speed (A Shine North/Shine TV production); McLeod’s Daughters (A Millennium Television production for the Nine Network Australia); Mr Bean (Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine UK); Mr Bean: The Animated Series (Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine UK); Murder Call (A Hal McElroy - Southern Star production for the Nine Network Australia); My Kitchen Rules Australia (Seven Studios Australia production); Our Girl (A BBC production); Restoration Home (A Remarkable Television production, part of Endemol Shine Group); Total Wipeout UK (Initial, an Endemol Shine company); Water Rats (A Southern Star production for the Nine Network Australia).

Titles coming to the UK include:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Zero Point Zero Production Inc. for CNN); Britain’s Best Bakery (A Shine Limited production for ITV); City Homicide (Seven Network Australia production); Cold Justice (A Magical Elves, Inc. and Wolf Reality, LLC production for TNT); Crime Investigation Australia (Foxtel Original Production); Deal or No Deal US (Truly Original, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America); Forensic Investigators (A Southern Star Entertainment production for the Seven Network Australia); MasterChef Australia (an Endemol Shine Australia production); McLeod’s Daughters (A Millennium Television production for the Nine Network Australia); My Kitchen Rules Australia (Seven Studios Australia production); The Listener (A Shaftesbury production for CTV); Mr Bean (Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine UK).

Titles coming to Canada include:

Bananas in Pyjamas (A Southern Star Entertainment and Southern Star Singapore production developed and produced in association with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation); City Homicide (Seven Network Australia production); Crime Investigation Australia (Foxtel Original Production); Deal or No Deal US (Truly Original, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America); Forensic Investigators (A Southern Star Entertainment production for the Seven Network Australia); Gracepoint (Produced by Shine America in association with Imaginary Friends, South Slope Pictures and Kudos for Fox); Idris Elba: King of Speed (A Shine North/Shine TV production); Leverage (An Electric Entertainment production for TNT); McLeod’s Daughters (A Millennium Television production for the Nine Network Australia); Mr Bean (Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine UK); My Kitchen Rules Australia (Seven Studios Australia production).

Titles coming to Australia include:

Australian Drug Lords (A Southern Star Entertainment production for the Nine Network Australia); Blue Heelers (A Southern Star Entertainment production for the Seven Network Australia); Britain’s Best Bakery (A Shine Limited production for ITV); Forensic Investigators (A Southern Star Entertainment production for the Seven Network Australia); Mr Bean (Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine UK); The Listener (A Shaftesbury production for CTV).

Titles coming to Germany include:

Mr Bean (Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine UK); Mr Bean: Die Cartoon (Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine UK); Real Humans (Sveriges Television and Matador Film); River (A Kudos production for BBC); Wire in the Blood (A Coastal Production for ITV).

Titles coming to France include:

City Homicide (Seven Network Australia production); Mr Bean (Tiger Aspect Productions, part of Endemol Shine UK); The Listener (A Shaftesbury production for CTV); Water Rats (A Southern Star production for the Nine Network Australia).

Titles coming to Italy include:

Peaky Blinders (a Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions for the BBC); The Sandham Murders (A Filmlance production in co-production with TV4, ZDF German Television Network, ZDF Enterprises. In co-operation with C More Entertainment, Endemol Shine International, TV2 Norge, DR, YLE)

Titles coming to Spain include:

Leverage (An Electric Entertainment production for TNT); Peaky Blinders (a Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions for the BBC); Secret Diary of a Call Girl (Tiger Aspect/Silverapples/ARG for ITV).

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. A highly-rated app on all major devices, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly-customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere.

For more information, please visit https://plex.tv , or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp .

