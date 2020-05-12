John Zimmel Lists Three Tips on How to Jumpstart a Podcast

John Zimmel is a young entrepreneur and owner of four media companies.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podcasts are a great way to connect with your audience. It gives you (and your brand) a voice and allows you to get long-form content out there for consumption. Podcasts are also a convenient way for your audience to get to know you, learn from you and your brand, and engage with your brand.If you want to launch a podcast but don’t know yet how to start, John Zimmel has the following key steps in making sure your podcast is successful and gains lots of listeners fast.1) Develop a Podcast Theme“The first step to creating your podcast is understanding why you want to create it,” said John Zimmel . “Ask yourself, why am I starting a podcast, and what do I want it to be about? Do you want to generate leads for a business? Be recognized as an industry leader? Or maybe just have a fun and goofy show where you can talk about random stuff. Whatever the case, flesh the idea out fully and make sure it’s something you are passionate about.”2) Decide the Right Length“Podcast lengths vary a lot,” said Zimmel. “Some news-focused podcasts are no more than 10 to 30 minutes long, while others last 1 to 2 hours. Your podcast should be as long as it needs to be. The only important factor here is editing. Cut out long, drawn out rambling or unimportant sidebars. Your podcast should only have content that is of value to your listener.”3) Find Interesting Guests“I always recommend securing guests on podcasts,” said Zimmel. “Guest speakers add an extra layer of credibility to your show. They allow you to create a varying degree of topics to discuss. Even better, if it is an elite or well-known guest who has their own podcast, they can draw their listeners to your podcast helping you create a bigger fan base.”Want to learn more about John Zimmel’s services? Visit https://johnzimmel.com/posts/ to learn more.About John Zimmel John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/



