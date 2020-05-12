Pax8 Now Offering StorageCraft’s ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced it is now offering ShadowXafe ® and OneXafe ® Solo™ through its partnership with StorageCraft ®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability.



“Cloud-based backup products are essential as more businesses are looking for secure protection for their data, especially with a growing demand for a remote workforce,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “That is why we are excited to offer partners StorageCraft’s ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo anytime, anywhere secure data backup and recovery tailored for SMBs. The simplicity combined with the ease of deployment offer partners a cost-effective and high value solution.”

StorageCraft Cloud Services™ enables channel partners to replicate ShadowXafe® backups of clients’ on-premises data to a secure data center. Via the StorageCraft Cloud, partners can do anything from file recovery to instant failover of a client’s entire infrastructure, all with budget-friendly pricing and no hidden fees.

OneXafe Solo provides cloud-based anytime, anywhere data backup, protection, and recovery for small business environments with zero upfront cost. Partners can stream a client’s data directly to the StorageCraft Cloud via this plug-and-protect appliance. With its simple deployment process, partners can protect single tenant and multi-tenant environments within minutes.

“We are thrilled that Pax8 is now offering StorageCraft’s ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo to its partners,” said Shridar Subramanian, CMO at StorageCraft. “The ground-breaking technology eliminates storage and data protection silos while blurring the line between primary and secondary storage. By standardizing on StorageCraft, channel partners can easily implement a perfect solution for each client, all while decreasing costs and maximizing their revenue.”

To trial ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo or to learn more, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

