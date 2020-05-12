Fixed Crane Market to Reach USD 15.77 billion by 2026; Rising Investments in Construction of Infrastructures to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Fixed Crane Market Research Report Are Sarens n.v./s.a., Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, SANY GROUP, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., XCMG Group, GORBEL INC., GH CRANES & COMPONENTS, EMH, Inc., ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, KITO Corp., Columbus McKinnon Corporation, FAVELLE FAVCO BERHAD, Weihua Overseas Business Co., Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fixed crane market is set to gain impetus from the rising investments by the governments, as well as private sectors in the development of new residential, commercial, and public infrastructure. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Fixed Crane Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Overhead Crane, Tower Crane, and Others), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Ship Building, Power & Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the fixed crane market size was USD 10.26 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.77 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report

Thorough analysis of the fixed cranes market trends, growth drivers, and barriers.

Accurate overview of the market correlating the historical information with dynamics.

Profiles of all the companies and their current position in the market in terms of share.

Analysis of the latest revenue sources for companies.

Competitive landscape including investments, innovative product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and similar other strategies.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fixed-crane-market-102744

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/fixed-crane-market-102744

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Rental Equipment Services to Boost Growth

Numerous private and government infrastructure development associations worldwide, such as the European Rental Association (ERA) and Construction Equipment Rental Association (CERA) are emphasizing on the promotion of rental equipment services. This is occurring as such services are more cost-effective, safer, and comfortable to operate. Also, renting equipment required for construction activities is beneficial as it lowers the cost of maintaining, warehousing, and buying the fixed cranes. A study conducted by the ERA found that the countries belonging to European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and EU-28 showcased positive growth in 2018 at a rate of 2.8%. It also contributed to almost 1.7% growth in the GDP of Europe. However, the high initial purchase cost may hamper the fixed cranes market growth in the near future.

Segment-

Power & Utilities Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Investments by Reputed Players

Based on application, the market is fragmented into power & utilities, shipbuilding, oil and gas, construction, and others. The power & utilities segment held 24.2% fixed crane market share in 2018 owing to the rising investments from the private and government institutions. Several local and prominent players are also investing huge sums in this sector for widening their business operations.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fixed-crane-market-102744

Regional Analysis-

Rapid Urbanization in the U.S. & Canada to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific generated USD 4.71 billion fixed cranes market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising investments in reconstruction and construction activities in this region. In North America, the market is expected to grow significantly fueled by the initiative by the government in the U.S. to construct new metro-stations, railway stations, and airports. Besides, rapid urbanization in Canada and the U.S. would contribute to the growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Bagging New Contracts

Most of the companies operating in the fixed cranes market are mainly engaging in the strategy of new contracts and agreements to gain a competitive edge. They are trying to win new orders of their own unique products to be delivered for prominent projects. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

March 2020 : Manitowoc exhibited its latest model of topless crane called Potain MDT 569 at CONEXPO 2020. It is considered to be one of the most versatile and high-capacity fixed cranes featuring optimized component weights and sizes. It would help in enhancing hassle-free assembly and transport.





: Manitowoc exhibited its latest model of topless crane called Potain MDT 569 at CONEXPO 2020. It is considered to be one of the most versatile and high-capacity fixed cranes featuring optimized component weights and sizes. It would help in enhancing hassle-free assembly and transport. February 2020: Potain delivered its MD 3200 crane in North America to help the construction group AFDE in completing heavy lifting on the ‘Site C Clean Energy Project.’

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned companies operating in the fixed crane market. They are as follows:

Weihua Overseas Business Co., Ltd.

Sarens n.v./s.a.

Manitowoc

Terex Corporation

SANY GROUP

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

XCMG Group

GORBEL INC.

GH CRANES & COMPONENTS

EMH, Inc.

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH

KITO Corp.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

FAVELLE FAVCO BERHAD

Quick Buy – Fixed Crane Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102744

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Fixed Crane Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Type (Value) Overhead Crane Tower Crane Others (Bulk Handling Crane, etc.) Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) By Application Construction Oil & Gas Ship Building Power & Utilities Others (Mining, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fixed-crane-market-102744

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cranes Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, Marine), By End-User Industry (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Mobile Crane Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Truck Crane, All Terrain Crane, Rough Terrain Crane, Crawler Crane and Others), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Ship Building, Power & Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment, and others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/fixed-crane-market-9894



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.