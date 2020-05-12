There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,372 in the last 365 days.

UPDATE: CreditRiskMonitor 1Q Results

/EIN News/ -- Valley Cottage, NY, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CreditRiskMonitor (CRMZ) reported that revenues for the 3 months ended March 31, 2020 increased 6% to $3.71 million compared to $3.50 million in last year’s first quarter. Net loss for the quarter was approximately $198,300 compared to a net loss of approximately $136,500 in the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents increased approximately $22,500 since 2019 year-end, to $8.30 million, and were down $91,700 from the balance at March 31, 2019. 

Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “Our net loss increased despite growing sales as the Company continues to invest in an enhanced infrastructure and additional content, which is in addition to strengthening our customer service staff. These strategic investments adversely impact our short-term profits; however, our balance sheet provides us the flexibility to manage our company for long-term shareholder value. Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, our team has demonstrated resiliency and fortitude in navigating through this challenge.”

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019
(Unaudited)
           
      2020   2019
           
Operating revenues  $3,708,751     $3,495,809 
           
Operating expenses:      
  Data and product costs  1,526,328     1,468,993 
  Selling, general and administrative expenses  2,415,258     2,167,411 
  Depreciation and amortization  54,112     50,989 
           
    Total operating expenses  3,995,698     3,687,393 
           
Loss from operations  (286,947)    (191,584)
Other income, net  22,684     40,890 
           
Loss before income taxes  (264,263)    (150,694)
Benefit from income taxes  65,915     14,226 
           
Net loss  $(198,348)    $(136,468)
           
Net loss per common share of stock:      
  Basic and diluted  $(0.02)    $(0.01)
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:      
  Basic and diluted  10,722,401     10,722,401 
           



CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
MARCH 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019
           
           
      March 31,   December 31,
      2020   2019
      (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents  $8,298,301     $8,275,836 
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $30,000  2,195,081     2,287,921 
  Other current assets  624,148     549,821 
           
    Total current assets  11,117,530     11,113,578 
           
Property and equipment, net  461,907     477,973 
Operating lease right-to-use asset  2,336,354     2,380,974 
Goodwill  1,954,460     1,954,460 
Other assets  46,654     35,723 
           
    Total assets  $15,916,905    $15,962,708
           
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
  Unexpired subscription income  $9,186,434     $8,651,843 
  Accounts payable  186,747     137,500 
  Current portion of operating lease liability  150,805     147,229 
  Accrued expenses  929,891     1,344,550 
           
    Total current liabilities  10,453,877     10,281,122 
           
Deferred taxes on income, net  455,850     521,765 
Unexpired subscription income, less current portion  235,626     166,169 
Operating lease liability, less current portion  2,260,453     2,299,433 
           
    Total liabilities  13,405,806     13,268,489 
           
Stockholders’ equity:      
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000       
    shares; none issued  --     -- 
  Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000      
    shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares  107,224     107,224 
  Additional paid-in capital  29,720,901     29,705,673 
  Accumulated deficit  (27,317,026)    (27,118,678)
           
    Total stockholders’ equity  2,511,099     2,694,219 
           
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  $15,916,905    $15,962,708
           

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus like Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance. 

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company’s proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, “expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Jerry Flum
845-230-3030
ir@creditriskmonitor.com

