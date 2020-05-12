Tompkins County to Celebrate Day of Giving with Live Stream Co-Hosted by Casey Harris from the X Ambassadors and Ithaca Mayor, Svante Myrick, on May 20, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Ithaca, NY, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sixth annual Giving is Gorges, a community-wide fundraising event supporting nonprofits in Tompkins County, will take place on May 20, 2020, at GivingisGorges.org. Giving is Gorges unites community members around essential causes, provides support to local nonprofit organizations, and celebrates the spirit of philanthropy in Tompkins County and surrounding areas.

“Tompkins County is a tight-knit community that is incredibly supportive of one another. Our local nonprofits work tirelessly to provide essential services, fill needs, and enrich our lives. Giving is Gorges is an opportunity to not only highlight and celebrate our local nonprofits but to facilitate and encourage community involvement and support. We are all in this together, and the more we can support each other during this time, the better we will all be for it.” - Karin Edsall, Project Manager for Giving is Gorges.

This event is hosted and organized by GiveGab, a local technology company in Ithaca powering hundreds of Giving Days nationwide.

During this 24-hour event, organizations will unlock over $5,000 in matching funds and prizes provided by GiveGab and local partners with a fiscal sponsorship from the Center For Transformative Action (CTA). Prize sponsors include Ithaca Generator, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, k8 Communications, and AFP Finger Lakes Chapter.

As the financial sponsor for the second year, Visions Federal Credit Union will be donating uncovered processing fees back to organizations during the Giving is Gorges campaign.

In 2019, 80 nonprofits participating in Giving is Gorges collectively raised $157,442.26 through the support of 1,227 donors. In total, this event has raised over $550,000 for the Tompkins County community since its inception.

This year there is a greater focus on raising critical funds for the immediate needs of all organizations affected by COVID-19 with the donation period extended for the entirety of May. In addition, donors will be prompted to contribute to the Community Foundation of Tompkins County’s COVID-19 Response Fund, offering financial support to basic-needs organizations.

A special live stream event open to the public will take place at 5:00 PM EST on May 20 co-hosted by the project manager of Giving is Gorges, Karin Edsall, with special guests, Mayor of Ithaca, Svante Myrick, and member of the X Ambassadors, Casey Harris.

"I was very lucky to grow up in the community of Ithaca... I've appreciated so much everything that Ithaca has done for me and the band in more recent times too. Putting on the Cayuga Sound festival two years in a row was an amazing experience that I would love to do again when circumstances allow. I am proud and happy to help out my home town in any way I can!" - Casey Harris, member of the X Ambassadors.

If you are interested in joining this giving movement happening on May 20, 2020, visit GivingisGorges.org.

About Giving is Gorges: Giving is Gorges is an annual Day of Giving established in 2015 to unite community members around important causes and help local organizations multiply their resources.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the Nonprofit Giving Platform, providing a quick and easy way for fundraising professionals to raise money online. Designed for cause-based organizations, community foundations, higher education institutions, and public media outlets, GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that have helped over 35,000 nonprofits raise more than $1.5 billion through everyday giving, campaigns, events, Giving Days, and more.

About Visions Federal Credit Union: Visions Federal Credit Union is a nonprofit financial institution completely owned by its members. Established in 1966, Visions proudly serves over 210,000 members in communities throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Services include banking as well as auto, home, personal, and business loans. Visit www.visionsfcu.org for more information.

Attachment

Kathleen Thomas GiveGab kathleen.thomas@givegab.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.