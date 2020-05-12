Five Leaders From D&H Distributing Named to CRN’s 2020 “Women of the Channel” List

D&H’s Jenn Walcott, Tina Fisher, Shannon Sholtis, Aretha Hooks, and Sara Gormally Honored For Their Innovative Leadership and Accomplishments in the Channel

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, is proud to announce that five of its team members have been named to this year’s prestigious CRN Women of the Channel list. Vice President of Marketing Jenn Walcott and Executive Director - Vendor Management Tina Fisher were named to the 2020 Women of the Channel “Power 100” List, an exclusive subset of the main CRN designation, for the second year in a row. D&H congratulates three additional honorees who have been added to the ranks of the list this year: Senior Director of Marketing Communications and Creative Shannon Sholtis, Senior Director of Marketing Aretha Hooks, and VAR Field Sales Manager Sara Gormally.



Each of these women has been instrumental in launching offerings such as the D&H THREADcast event, and recent virtual engagement panels that provided a lightning-fast response to COVID-19 to help support both partners and manufacturers moving toward recovery. This is in addition to developing ongoing vendor initiatives ranging from cloud-related programs to increased focuses on ProAV, Esports, and the K-12 marketplace.

Honorees are selected by the CRN editorial team from an extensive pool of channel leaders “based on their exceptional achievements, expertise, and commitment to supporting IT channel success,” according to a statement from CRN’s publisher, The Channel Company. The Women of the Channel feature provides recognition to “extraordinary women who exhibit thought leadership, channel expertise, and innovative vision for driving channel growth,” as per that announcement. The roster is considered an authoritative guide to information technology’s most influential female leaders.

“At D&H, people have always been our most valued asset. We have some of the most compelling, skilled, and inspiring women in the industry driving our teams,” said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “These outstanding D&H co-owners deserve accolades for their business savvy, ingenuity, and inherent ability to motivate colleagues to perform at their best. Congratulations to Jenn, Tina, Shannon, Aretha, and Sara.”

“D&H has a remarkable staff, and collectively these women have been the force behind a long list of partner and vendor programs and engagements,” confirmed Co-president Michael Schwab. “Their ability to create and execute major D&H projects has brought considerable value to the channel, enhancing the business experiences we deliver. It’s been a thrill to witness their successes.”

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions.”

