CRN Names Three Leaders from BeyondTrust as 2020 Women of the Channel

Prestigious annual list acknowledges the unique strengths, vision and achievements of leaders in the channel

BeyondTrust’s Dee Dee Acquista named to CRN’s Power 100 list highlighting most influential women in the channel

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named three women from BeyondTrust’s channel and marketing teams to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are making a difference in their organizations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.

The CRN® editorial team selected the following women from BeyondTrust due to their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel:

Dee Dee Acquista, SVP of Global Channels and Alliances

Natalie Padula, Vice President of Sales

Allie Stevens, Strategic Alliances Marketing Manager

CRN has also included Dee Dee Acquista in the 2020 Power 100, an elite subset of the Women of the Channel list, which recognizes women leaders whose vision and influence are key drivers of their company’s success.

“Having these women from our team recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel list is a fantastic achievement. These awards not only demonstrate our global channel strength and commitment to partners, but also the quality of talent we bring to enable the partner experience,” said Carl Helle, Chief Revenue Officer at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust is a global leader in the privileged access management space, a market that is growing worldwide, and we’re proud to have these women as part of the winning team at BeyondTrust.”

These women will continue to have an impact on accelerating BeyondTrust’s PAM leadership and base of more than 20,000 customers. BeyondTrust’s Universal Privilege Management model secures every user, session, and asset across the IT environment. This approach has become even more relevant to companies as the rapid shift to remote working has created a much more dispersed network of users and endpoints.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

“At BeyondTrust, we are committed to engaging, developing and attracting diverse talent and are excited to see our channel leaders receive this recognition from CRN,” said Mark Rankin, Chief Human Resources Officer at BeyondTrust. “Thirty percent of our leadership roles are filled by women, and we are proud of our focus on diversity and inclusion to create a more energized workforce.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

