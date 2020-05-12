CaringBand: A Wearable for Support, Encouragement and Love

Think love. Send love. Feel loved.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when social distancing is our reality, staying connected with friends and loved ones has never been more relevant, especially for those who are ill or at high risk. Introducing CaringBand, a wearable and mobile app created to keep you encouraged and connected with people who want to remind you that you're loved. This simple bracelet allows the wearer to receive notifications from friends and family during serious physical and emotional trials, without the stress of having to respond.

When faced with a sudden health issue such as cancer, many people feel isolated as their network struggles to find the right way to communicate. CaringBand bridges the gap and connects loved ones, while alleviating the guilt that the wearer must respond when they are often too emotionally exhausted. For those that are physically or mentally challenged with chronic disabilities the bracelet is a simple and easy way to share love they can feel and see.

“The vision and motivation came from a void I wanted to fill in my own mother’s battle with cancer,” said Lindsay Donaldson, Chief Caring Officer. “I knew I wanted her to know throughout the day that not only the family, but hundreds of friends and coworkers wanted her to know she was in their thoughts. CaringBand is meant for one thing and one thing only – to encourage and support those who need it most.”

We are all faced with difficult and challenging times that test us daily, and it is those little rays of light which come from someone saying they care which can make a world of difference. With just a few taps of the free CaringBand app you can simply and easily send a selection of pre-set messages such as ‘Praying for you’ or ‘I love you’. Each message prompts the CaringBand Bracelet to pulse and light-up, which serves as a real-time reminder of encouragement and love. And best of all, the bracelets can be reused to pay it forward to the next individual in need of extra love and support.

“To me the CaringBand Bracelet represents connection – a smart and simple way to stay engaged with loved ones when you can’t be with them – especially during these unprecedented times. It enables us to offer message of love and hope to those who need it most.” Sarah Paredes, Oncology Physician Assistant.

CaringBand is now live on Kickstarter through May 27th and is offering CaringBand bracelets as reward for a $29 pledge ($39 est. MSRP) for the first 250 backers. There is also an option to donate a bracelet for $29 to one of their partner organizations.



--END--

Editor’s notes

High-resolution images and logos can be found HERE.



For more information about CaringBand, please visit their Kickstarter Campaign, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Vimeo, or company website.



About CaringBand

CaringBand, LLC technology company that develops hardware and software applications that promote emotional support for those that need it most. Founded by husband and wife, Charley and Lindsay Donaldson and long-time friend, Erin Meadows. Over the past few years they have had several friends and family go through difficult times from the loss of a child, cancer, rehab, car accidents and the list goes on. Like others in the same situation, they did as much as they could to help but always wanted to do more. For more information, visit caringband.com. Follow CaringBand on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.





Charley Donaldson CaringBand 713-530-0835 cdonaldson@caringband.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.