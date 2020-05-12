Flexera InstallShield 2020 – Fast and Reliable Installs for Windows® Apps

Latest release offers full support for MSIX installers, digital signing and 64bit installers

/EIN News/ -- ITASCA, Ill., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , an industry-recognized leader of software installation, open source software scanning, and software monetization solutions, today announced the release of InstallShield 2020 . The new release of the market-leading Windows Installer software fully supports Microsoft’s packaging format, MSIX, and specifically adds functionality that makes the creation, conversion and modification of MSIX packages extremely easy for software suppliers, helping them take their products to market quickly and efficiently.



Microsoft’s MSIX enables cleaner installations and uninstalls by running applications in their own containers.

“We are excited to see Microsoft continue to innovate the new packaging format, MSIX. We see adoption growing across industries and InstallShield plays a major role in making it even easier for software companies to adopt MSIX,” said Nicole Segerer, VP of product management at Flexera’s Supplier Division.

InstallShield helps developers build and convert MSIX packages in a matter of seconds. The new 2020 release adds even more ease of use. For example, developers can now build modification packages for any given MSIX package or leverage the support for MSIX Core to create a single suite installer targeting MSIX for different Windows platforms. In addition, InstallShield 2020 adds the ability to build pure 64bit launchers for MSI and Suite installers and supports CloudHSM certificates for digital signing in AWS build environments.

“Software companies are under pressure to do more with less and to accelerate time to market. It is our goal to make that as easy as possible for them while delivering an excellent installation experience for their customers,” said Venkat Ram Donga, InstallShield Product Manager at Flexera. “With InstallShield 2020, we are adding even more MSIX support and ease of use, enabling independent software vendors (ISVs) and enterprises to build installers quickly, easily and without failure.”

Learn more about InstallShield 2020 by starting your free trial today.

