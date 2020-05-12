There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,357 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: 15 have tested positive for coronavirus

978 samples tested. 

15 have tested positive of coronavirus. 

14 Kenyans and one Rwandese 

8 discharges 

lost 3 patients in Mombasa 

