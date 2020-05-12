Coronavirus - Kenya: 15 have tested positive for coronavirus
978 samples tested.
15 have tested positive of coronavirus.
14 Kenyans and one Rwandese
8 discharges
lost 3 patients in MombasaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
