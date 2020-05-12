Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 12 May 2020
Tests conducted: 369697
Positive cases identified: 11350
Recoveries: 4357
Deaths: 206
New cases: 698Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
