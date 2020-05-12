There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,357 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 12 May 2020

Tests conducted: 369697

Positive cases identified: 11350

Recoveries: 4357

Deaths: 206

New cases: 698

