SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. - LBRT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LBRT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Liberty and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around January 17, 2018, Liberty conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing approximately 14.6 million shares of Class A stock priced at $17.00 per share. On February 5, 2020, post-market, Liberty announced its financial and operations results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. Among other results, Liberty reported diluted earnings per share of $0.53 for 2019, which fell significantly short of analyst forecasts. Liberty and its officers cited, among other issues, an oversupply in the hydraulic fracturing services market, weakness in the Company’s pricing power, and the fact that Liberty’s services were not increasing while its competition was not decreasing.

On this news, Liberty’s stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 12.06%, to close at $7.80 per share on February 6, 2020. Since the IPO, Liberty’s stock price has closed as low as $2.26 per share, representing a decline of nearly 86% of the offering price.

