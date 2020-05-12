InvestorBrandNetwork Re-engaged as Official Media Sponsor of Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces that it will be continuing its collaboration with Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) to provide extended coverage for the upcoming Virtual Summer Investor Summit held June 9-12, 2020.



ISG offers a diverse range of opportunities for companies to present in front of a distinguished audience within the small-cap investor community. With a solid track record of producing well-attended events over the years, Investor Summit has become the East Coast’s premier investor conference. Though historically following a traditional conference format, the event series has gone virtual for 2020 and has witnessed a significant uptick in investor engagement.

Following a successful collaboration to bring additional awareness to the conference series’ annual spring edition, IBN has been re-engaged as the Official Media Sponsor to contribute its corporate communications solutions and brand awareness strategies for the added summer virtual event. IBN is providing wire-grade press releases, syndication of content via its 5000+ distribution partners, visibility via its growing social media network of investor-oriented brands, and individual coverage of the companies represented through the creation of a highly interactive portal with one-click access to advanced market research tools. Additionally, IBN’s communications director will be providing a 30-minute presentation to share key insights gained from working with hundreds of executives and IR professionals over the years.

“We are pleased to continue and expand our collaboration with the team at IBN following the tremendous success of our first joint initiative,” said ISG Chief Operating Officer Cassandra Miller. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthen the already valuable connections our team creates between executives and investors. Since switching to the virtual format, we have received an all-time high in meeting requests per company, and we appreciate IBN’s assistance in reaching larger investor audiences.”

Investor Summit is the East Coast’s largest independent investor conference. Their team is committed to connecting companies with leading investors in the small and microcap community. Able to coordinate countless valuable networking interactions for presenting companies, the event provides increased exposure, market value appreciation, and long-term growth for attendees’ businesses. Featuring a live webcast presentation with an archival option to engage a wider audience long term, live video virtual meetings, and countless options for networking experiences, the event has much to offer to both attending companies and investors.

“InvestorBrandNetwork is excited to once again lend our network’s reach to the growing community of online investors,” said IBN Communications Director Jonathan Keim. “We believe adding a strong virtual component will be key for all location-based events going forward and are pleased to offer our digital infrastructure to well-established conferences such as Investor Summit.”

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.