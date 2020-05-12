Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) Has Seen Amazon.com Sales Soar 151 Percent in the Last 30 Days and Are Up 211 Percent So Far This Month, Exceeding Expectations with an Increase of Over 451 Percent in the Last 12 Months

/EIN News/ -- ISLAND PARK, N.Y., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK), a premium food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor serving the United States, Canada and Europe, began an active marketing program through Amazon.com in April of 2019. The year to date results of this program have exceeded the company’s original expectations, continuing to deliver strongly increasing sales and revenue. Since the start of 2020, the company’s orders received through the Amazon platform have been increasing at an unprecedented pace which is adding to both our revenue growth and also the size of our customer base.



Within the past two months, sales through the Amazon.com platform have risen over 151%. As more consumers turn to the convenience of e-commerce to deliver snacks during COVID-19 outbreak, the recent surge could be indicative of a broader shift that could continue long after virus has dissipated. Part of the reason for the high sales success of the Amazon.com platform has been due to the ongoing pandemic crisis. Many consumers are finding it difficult or undesirable to shop for food and snack items at supermarkets and other physical locations because of limited inventories, lockdowns and social distancing restrictions. Having Global Diversified Marketing Group products available on-line through such a widely used and trusted fulfillment company as Amazon.com has become an extremely attractive option for a growing number of consumers as reflected in the sharply rising sales responses we have been seeing.

CEO Paul Adler commented, “Our entire team at Global Diversified Marketing Group is extremely pleased with the Amazon.com sales channel arrangement we have in place. This additional sales channel will be a significant part of company’s growth via the e-commerce platform as it anticipates the consumer behavior to stay as consumers show how much value shoppers place in convenience in getting our premium food products into the hands of customers who prefer to order on-line. This is a very trying time for many people who are having difficulty shopping for the products they want and need. Having our products easily available through Amazon.com has turned out to be an ideal solution for these consumers and a great sales success for the company’s future.”

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates through snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d78d31d9-f02b-4b46-b785-dbac5f4e3040

Brands Product Brands



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.