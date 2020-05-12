LogMeIn Unlocks Untapped Potential of Co-Browsing with Rescue Live Guide

Solution Delivers Seamless, Secure Co-browsing for Frictionless Customer Support

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CXNext, LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) announced the launch of Rescue Live Guide, which provides instant and secure co-browsing capabilities that enable customer service agents to resolve issues faster via guided, personalized support. Rescue Live Guide is the latest offer in a series of solution advancements made to LogMeIn’s industry leading Support Solutions portfolio which is designed to eliminate friction across digital experiences for both agents and end users to deliver increased satisfaction. Live Guide expands these capabilities to enable businesses to tap into the unlocked potential of visual engagement and up-level their customer support by turning frustrating experiences into positive outcomes.



Customer-facing teams are constantly balancing the need to help customers through an issue as quickly as possible while at the same time educating them on how they can be empowered to self-serve in the future. Unfortunately, the tools available to agents often force them to sacrifice one over the other. While still a largely underutilized technology for customer service, supporting only 0.1% interactions , co-browsing enables support agents to achieve both goals, efficiently servicing customer requests and teaching customers how to navigate self-service the next time they have an issue.

Despite these benefits, the barriers that come with traditional co-browsing solutions, such as delayed deployments due to lack of web resources, security vulnerabilities and lack of flexibility, have made it challenging for businesses to use the technology to its full potential. With Rescue Live Guide, LogMeIn is removing these obstacles.

“An ethos for us at LogMeIn is helping brands redefine how they engage with their customers – and a critical part of that is visual engagement. While traditional tools like phone and email are still effective CX methods, investing in less conventional approaches like co-browsing can help brands elevate their service and support to meet customer expectations,” said Anand Rajaram, Head of Product, Support Solutions at LogMeIn. “While some inherent challenges of co-browse technology have hindered companies from using it more extensively, we believe we’ve cracked the code with Rescue Live Guide to make co-browsing much more frictionless, secure and seamless to use. The solution allows businesses to deliver personalized, shoulder-to-shoulder support so they can resolve customer issues faster and with the white-glove service that can help set them apart from other brands.”

Rescue Live Guide provides a lightweight, zero download design for both chat and phone-based agents and customers that makes co-browsing a satisfying experience, not a frustrating one.

By seeing what the customer sees, agents can get to the crux of the problem immediately, lowering handle times and resolving issues faster. Additionally, agents can drive adoption of self-service applications by guiding the customer through a web experience, which empowers the customer to resolve issues on their own and ultimately reduces support calls down the line. These benefits combined can lead to an increase in positive customer ratings of agent interactions and decreased customer churn. Key features of Live Guide include:

Instant Deployment . Unlike other co-browsing solutions, Live Guide can be deployed code-free so business can quickly evaluate and build a business case for a more integrated experience on their website. The code-free deployment option allows chat and phone-based agents to start co-browsing instantly, anywhere, without making website changes. Alternatively, businesses can take a code-based approach to offer the most integrated website experience possible.





. Unlike other co-browsing solutions, Live Guide can be deployed code-free so business can quickly evaluate and build a business case for a more integrated experience on their website. The code-free deployment option allows chat and phone-based agents to start co-browsing instantly, anywhere, without making website changes. Alternatively, businesses can take a code-based approach to offer the most integrated website experience possible. Worry-free Security . Live Guide is uniquely architected for the most secure co-browsing experience possible. It connects to an isolated browser in the cloud, never to the end user’s device. Its built-in privacy functionality prevents agents from viewing sensitive customer data (like a credit card number) or taking certain actions on behalf of the customer (like buy now). And because it’s built by LogMeIn, a trusted provider of support solutions, businesses can count on TLS 1.2 transport security with AES-256-bit encryption.





. Live Guide is uniquely architected for the most secure co-browsing experience possible. It connects to an isolated browser in the cloud, never to the end user’s device. Its built-in privacy functionality prevents agents from viewing sensitive customer data (like a credit card number) or taking certain actions on behalf of the customer (like buy now). And because it’s built by LogMeIn, a trusted provider of support solutions, businesses can count on TLS 1.2 transport security with AES-256-bit encryption. Unparalleled Flexibility. Now, agents can follow the customer journey wherever it takes them. They can provide guided assistance on any device, mainstream browser, or website – whether owned or third-party.

“We serve as a strategic partner to large corporations and institutions to assist with successful customer interactions and optimized business processes. Our partners are looking for a reputable co-browsing solution that can seamlessly address complicated customer queries,” said Sarah Adams, Senior Account Manager at Teleperformance UK and South Africa, a global leader in customer experience management. “LogMeIn’s Live Guide solution is enabling our partners to offer co-browsing support to better serve their customers and resolve issues more efficiently. The solution was easy to set up and didn’t require deployment support, which was a nice value-add. Additionally, the advanced security features meant we could have peace of mind that any sensitive information or data would be protected. Overall, we’ve been very impressed with how seamless the whole process has been.”

Rescue Live Guide is available as a standalone offer as part of LogMeIn’s customer engagement and support portfolio. For more information visit, https://www.logmeinrescue.com/solutions/cobrowsing-software/live-guide-product-features .

Tune into CXNext today at 1pm EST for the “Resolutions Made Remarkable: Rethinking CX with Visual Engagement” session to learn more about how companies are using new visual engagement solutions like Live Guide to create effortless experiences across digital and physical spaces. Register here: https://www.cxnext.com/register .

About LogMeIn’s Customer Engagement & Support Portfolio

LogMeIn delivers industry leading solutions designed to empower companies to deliver smarter, more personalized customer engagement and support. Supporting over 1 billion customer interactions every year, LogMeIn is helping companies transform how they interact with their customers in real-time, creating experiences that drive increased satisfaction and brand loyalty.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications & collaboration, identity & access management, and customer engagement & support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Martha de Labbey

press@logmein.com



