Friendly Hills Bank Reports First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- WHITTIER, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bank (the “bank”) (OTCBB: FHLB) reported results for the first quarter of 2020.

For the three month period ending March 31, 2020, the bank reported net income of $164,000 or $0.08 per diluted share of common stock.  The bank reported net income of $301,000 or $0.15 per diluted share of common stock for the three months ended March 31, 2019.    

As of March 31, 2020, the bank reported total assets of $162.4 million, a 3% increase from $158.3 million as of March 31, 2019.  The bank’s loan portfolio, net of unearned income, increased 12% from $89.0 million as of March 31, 2019, to $99.6 million as of March 31, 2020.  The portfolio remains diversified with $34.8 million or 35% in Commercial & Industrial Loans to local businesses (including $24.5 million in Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans), $40.1 million or 40% in Commercial Real Estate Loans to investors and $19.8 million or 20% in Residential Real Estate Loans to investors.  The bank has an additional $19.6 million in unfunded loan commitments.

The bank’s overall deposit base has decreased 4% in the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, from $123.0 million as of March 31, 2019, to $117.8 million as of March 31, 2020.  Non-interest bearing deposits remain a substantial part of the deposit base (44%), increasing from $46.7 million as of March 31, 2019, to $51.7 million as of March 31, 2020.  During the same time period, interest-bearing deposits decreased from $76.3 million as of March 31, 2019, to $66.1 million on March 31, 2020.  

At March 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $19.9 million and the bank’s total risk-based capital ratio was 18%, significantly exceeding the “well-capitalized” level of 10% prescribed under regulatory requirements. The bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity as well as available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

“Over the past twelve months the company has grown Book Value per Share by over 13% from $8.79 as of March 31, 2019, to $9.95 as of March 31, 2020,” commented Jeffrey K. Ball, Chief Executive Officer.  “This growth is attributable to the selective expansion of our loan portfolio and consistent profitability which is reflective of a strong balance sheet.  Current market conditions are highly unstable as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic situation with market interest rates moving into record low territory.  This has a negative impact on interest rate margins and further emphasizes our consistent approach to loan underwriting with strong asset quality.  It is too early to assess the impact of this situation on the overall economy.  But we feel that the bank is well positioned for this continued uncertainty with a strong capital and liquidity position.  During challenging times the value of community bank relationships are more emphasized and we are well positioned to seek selective growth opportunities while serving our local communities.”

Company Profile:
Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County.  The bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area.  The bank is headquartered in Whittier, California with an additional branch office in Santa Fe Springs, California.  For more information on the bank, please visit www.friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562-947-1920.

Forward Looking Statements:
The numbers in this press release are unaudited. Statements such as those regarding the anticipated development and expansion of Friendly Hills Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the bank's performance, including its ability to generate loan and deposit growth, changes in interest rates, and regulatory matters.



Friendly Hills Bank
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share information)
               
      3/31/20   12/31/19   3/31/19
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks $ 3,325     $ 3,203     $ 4,852  
Interest bearing deposits with other financial institutions   20,083       20,855       5,580  
    Cash and Cash Equivalents   23,408       24,058       10,432  
Investment securities available-for-sale   29,543       32,778       51,911  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   2,000       0       0  
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock   2,705       2,705       2,590  
Loans, net of unearned income   99,620       93,988       89,044  
Allowance for loan losses   (1,332 )     (1,332 )     (1,525 )
    Net Loans   98,288       92,656       87,519  
Premises and equipment, net   532       313       634  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   4,758       4,730       3,658  
Deferred tax asset   162       19       548  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   1,000       1,175       1,028  
    Total Assets $ 162,396     $ 158,434     $ 158,320  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Liabilities            
Deposits            
  Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 51,684     $ 54,281     $ 46,693  
  Interest-bearing deposits   66,097       63,932       76,336  
    Total Deposits   117,781       118,213       123,029  
FHLB advances   23,511       20,531       16,590  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   1,229       644       1,147  
    Total Liabilities   142,521       139,388       140,766  
Shareholders’ Equity          
  Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized:          
  1,997,993 shares issued and outstanding as of 3/31/19   15,958       15,958       15,958  
  Additional paid-in-capital   1,487       1,470       1,419  
  Accumulated deficit   1,824       1,660       858  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   606       (42 )     (681 )
    Total Shareholders’ Equity   19,876       19,046       17,554  
    Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 162,396     $ 158,434     $ 158,320  
               
Book Value Per Share $ 9.95     $ 9.53     $ 8.79  



Friendly Hills Bank
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share information)
         
    For the three   For the three
    months ended   months ended
    3/31/20   3/31/19
Interest Income $ 1,423     $ 1,518  
Interest Expense   178       138  
  Net Interest Income   1,245       1,380  
Provision for Loan Losses   0       0  
  Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   1,245       1,380  
Noninterest Income   137       126  
Noninterest Expense   1,159       1,085  
Non-Recurring Items   0       0  
Income before Provision for Income Taxes   223       421  
(Provision) Benefit for Income Taxes   (59 )     (120 )
  Net Income $ 164     $ 301  
         
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.08     $ 0.15  


Contacts:
Jeffrey K. Ball (President & CEO)
Viktor Uehlinger (EVP & CFO)
(562) 947-1920

