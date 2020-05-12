Tango to Host Virtual Events on Retail Location Strategies in a COVID-19 World

Retail thought leaders, including Dunkin’ Brands, Cushman & Wakefield and Deloitte will join Tango to share perspectives on the state of the industry; provide actionable insights to help brands navigate through extraordinary times

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management (SLM) and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solutions, today announced it will host a webinar and a virtual summit in May focused on location strategies retail professionals can employ to emerge stronger, including planning for re-openings in the coming weeks and months.



Retail and restaurant companies are experiencing the brunt of the unprecedented pandemic environment, and many are scrambling to survive. Forward thinking retailers are taking decisive action to respond to these changes, including evaluating new ways to creatively control their occupancy costs and leverage location analytics to better and more quickly adapt to this new normal so they can react faster and recover sooner.

More about these events:

Webinar: Retail Location Strategy in a COVID-19 World with Dunkin’ Brands

Wednesday, May 13 at 1:00 PM CT/2:00 PM ET

The coronavirus is having a significant impact on how retailers currently operate, and many experts believe these developments will result in long-term changes in consumer behavior. It’s difficult to predict how, where, and to what degree things will shift. Compounding the issue is the fact sales forecasting techniques of the past no longer accurately predict the future.



Devon Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Analytics at Tango and Dunkin’ Senior Director of Global Market Planning, David Srsic, will explore the Three R’s of the Retail Recovery – Reopen, Recalibrate and Reposition. Reopen will focus on developing a strategic, data-driven approach to reopening across markets. Recalibrate will address the fact that historical sales forecasting models are no longer predictive in a COVID-19 world. Reposition will unpack the longer-term impact of changes in consumer buying patterns and the resulting necessary evolution of location strategies and store formats.

To register for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ouou7VkKQze55U850acoJA

Virtual Summit: The Next Normal for Retail Location Strategy

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET

Since the pandemic, everything as we once knew it in retail has changed, including cancellations of some of the industry’s largest events such as ICSC RECon. To fill this information void, Tango is hosting a virtual summit comprised of a series of presentations aimed at providing actionable insights to help retail organizations think through their current strategies and move forward in this unprecedented environment. Thought leaders including Shannon Koenigsdorf, Regional Lead, Client Service Delivery at Cushman & Wakefield and Shai Verma, partner at Deloitte, will share their perspectives on the state of the industry and what retailers need to be thinking about and planning for now. The summit will begin with a keynote address from Tango’s CEO Pranav Tyagi and move into a roundtable and presentations covering a range of COVID-19 topics including reopening strategies, lease renegotiations, scaling to meet the crisis and the evolution of location strategies.

To register for this virtual summit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2vX3RhdMR5WmRMFHZzX6ZA

Both events reinforce Tango’s mission to help retailers quickly recover from the business challenges from COVID-19. Tango recently launched two free tools to help retail organizations make strategic decisions around their portfolio and location strategies:

The COVID-19 Retail Location Benchmark Visualization Tool allows retailers across more than 70 retail segments get an at-a-glance view of their COVID-19 exposure compared to industry peers based on store locations in U.S. counties affected by the pandemic. Tango built the free tool to help retailers begin preparations for reopening as restrictions are lifted in the regions where their stores are located. This gives them the confidence to know where and when they should deploy resources to quickly and most effectively resume normal operations for competitive advantage.



allows retailers across more than 70 retail segments get an at-a-glance view of their COVID-19 exposure compared to industry peers based on store locations in U.S. counties affected by the pandemic. Tango built the free tool to help retailers begin preparations for reopening as restrictions are lifted in the regions where their stores are located. This gives them the confidence to know where and when they should deploy resources to quickly and most effectively resume normal operations for competitive advantage. Tango’s free portfolio assessment helps retailers quickly determine the health of their portfolio and make intelligent location strategy decisions. Real estate represents a top three expense for the industry and companies need to make time-sensitive decisions to lower occupancy costs and sustain business viability in the challenging COVID-19 environment.



Retailers and restaurants can access Tango’s AI and machine learning predictive models to: Rapidly evaluate actual unit performance against trade area sales forecasts Holistically analyze units and reset location level strategies including candidates for closure or renegotiation Better understand the entire portfolio in this new business climate and make more informed decisions in a post-COVID world

helps retailers quickly determine the health of their portfolio and make intelligent location strategy decisions. Real estate represents a top three expense for the industry and companies need to make time-sensitive decisions to lower occupancy costs and sustain business viability in the challenging COVID-19 environment. Retailers and restaurants can access Tango’s AI and machine learning predictive models to:

About Tango

As a global leader in store lifecycle management and workplace integration management, Tango helps large retail brands and corporations gain competitive advantage by maximizing customer and location data insights. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Tango’s Strategic Location Management solution is purpose-built and unites spatial analytics, real estate and location management into a single platform. With Tango, businesses improve market planning and site selection, lease administration and accounting to ensure compliance.

Media Contact:

Colleen Irish

617-842-1511

cirish@tieronepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.