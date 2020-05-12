MineralTree Adds Robert Brooks as VP of Engineering

Payments industry veteran will lead expansion of company’s cloud-based, AP automation platform

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree, a market-leading Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solution provider, today announced the addition of Robert Brooks as Vice President of Engineering. In his role, Rob will lead all engineering efforts at the company including software architecture, development, QA, data science, AI, cloud operations, and information security. He reports to MineralTree CEO Micah Remley.



Rob brings over 25 years of experience in payments, analytics and operations to MineralTree. Most recently, he was Vice President of Engineering at Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), a global measurement and data analytics company. Rob joined Nielsen from Visual IQ when the marketing analytics company was acquired by Nielsen in 2017. His career also includes engineering leadership roles at Nuance Communications, a provider of conversational AI solutions; ACI Worldwide, a leading provider of omni-channel payments technology; and P&H Solutions, a pioneer in web-based cash management solutions.

“In addition to his extensive payments expertise, Rob has demonstrated a proven ability to build successful engineering teams at fast-growing companies and implement the latest processes with larger teams to deliver sustained performance and quality,” said Micah Remley, MineralTree CEO. “That blend will be invaluable as we continue to add new innovations and continue to scale our AP automation platform to meet growing market demand.”

MineralTree’s cloud-based software automates the end-to-end invoice-to-payment process for middle-market businesses and allows stakeholders to review, authorize, and schedule payments anywhere, from any device. The platform integrates seamlessly with banks and with most accounting/ERP software. Finance teams get better visibility and control of cash flow while also gaining significant operational efficiencies vs. manual AP processes.

“AP and payments in the middle-market are ripe for modernization. I believe MineralTree’s ability to automate the entire process positions us exceptionally well to meet that need,” said Brooks. “It’s a really exciting time to be joining the team here and advancing the already extensive capabilities of the platform. The solution is especially relevant to finance teams challenged by remote work requirements today.”

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides robust, secure and easy-to-use Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for more than 1,500 middle-market enterprises and nearly 30 financial institutions. As a result, these organizations are able to streamline AP processes from end-to-end, gaining unparalleled visibility and realizing big cost and time savings. For more information, visit www.mineraltree.com .

