BeyondTrust Announces Strategic Partnership with XMS Solutions

XMS Solutions to deliver full BeyondTrust suite of Universal Privilege Management products, as-a-service

BeyondTrust’s growing list of global Managed Services Providers (MSPs) expedite Privileged Access Management (PAM) initiatives and achieve faster ROI

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide technology leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced a strategic partnership with XMS Solutions to deliver the full suite of BeyondTrust security solutions as a managed service to joint customers.

Staff shortages, the need to cut costs, and a desire to shift capital expenditures to operating expenses are a few of the considerations that lead many organizations to hire managed security service providers. This need is being fueled as organizations struggle to address the entire universe of privileges across organizations, which continues to grow with the expansion of cloud, internet-connected devices, dynamic DevOps, remote workers and more. By deploying BeyondTrust’s Universal Privilege Management model, XMS Solutions offers a holistic approach to securing every privileged user, session, and endpoint, guiding organizations along a journey that allows them to address critical risk areas and immediately begin shrinking the attack surface, with the ease and flexibility of a managed service.

“We are pleased to partner with BeyondTrust and chose a partner that will help us meet our goal of supporting our client’s needs to focus resources on areas of greatest impact in managing risk,” said Alan West, President and CEO of XMS Solutions. “As a recognized leader in least privilege management, we look forward to our continued work with BeyondTrust to address our client’s current and future least privilege management requirements.”

“With a constantly changing threat landscape, organizations are continuously faced with the need to add additional security capabilities, but many simply don’t have the staff required to effectively deploy and manage these solutions,” said Dee Dee Acquista, Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. “Managed services partners like XMS Solutions provide an indispensable service, allowing more organizations to focus on running their businesses, while XMS Solutions administers their crucial security solutions.”

“BeyondTrust is dedicated to providing our customers with best-in-class solutions by deploying capabilities that are full-featured, mature and innovative,” said Dan DeRosa, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust’s partnership with XMS Solutions facilitates rapid adoption of security best practices, as well as simplifies the challenges around software, infrastructure, user adoption and ongoing administration.”

About XMS Solutions

Founded in 2008, XMS Solutions (www.xmssolutions.com) is a leader in effective and efficient system integration services specializing in: Identity and Access Management, Privileged Account Management, Data Access Governance, and Information Security Management. Serving a broad client base across the United States and around the globe, XMS is a trusted advisor to businesses across all verticals; including Fortune 500 clients, government, and the U.S. military. XMS Solutions also provides services to firms migrating from one technology to another as a result of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures – or as part of improving security and management through consolidation and carve out of resources.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

