Quantemplate Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

The Company pulls in finance, business and sales strategy experts, bringing the board member total to five

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantemplate , a leader in self-service cloud-based automated data solutions for the (re)insurance industry, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Lani Cathey and Pat Wilson will join as Quantemplate’s Board of Directors with Ms. Cathey serving as Chair of the Board.



“We’re excited to welcome Ms. Cathey and Mr. Wilson to our Board of Directors and believe that they each bring a diverse set of skills and experience that will support Quantemplate’s expansion within the U.S. and European markets,” said David Lundgren, CEO and Director of Quantemplate. “Ms. Cathey is a veteran in the insurtech space, understanding the unique business, sales and messaging that this industry requires, and Mr. Wilson is an entrepreneur and investor with over a decade of experience managing venture capital for innovative technology companies. Combined, their experience will help Quantemplate achieve its business objectives.”

Lani Cathey is a Transformation Partner at Genpact, a global professional services firm that drives business transformation using digital innovation. Cathey has over 30 years experience as an accomplished Chief Revenue Officer, business executive, sales leader, and consultant, holding positions at Critical Path Strategies and IBM. Prior to her current roles, Cathey spent over seven years as Chief Revenue Officer for Insurity, a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the insurance industry, where she was responsible for expanding and enhancing strategic relationships with clients and driving marketing efforts to elevate the brand.

Pat Wilson is a Partner at Route 66 Ventures, a private investment firm that provides venture capital solutions to emerging technology companies. Wilson is a repeat entrepreneur with more than a decade of direct investment experience in early and growth-stage companies. His activities over the past 15 years have spanned multiple asset classes and investment strategies where he has focused on early-stage investing, seeding new ideas and supporting entrepreneurs. In his current role, Mr. Wilson leads new venture investments, holds board positions, and mentors Route 66’s existing portfolio. Prior to joining Route 66, Wilson served as Vice President with Quona Capital, a growth-stage venture fund where he focused on fintech in emerging markets.

To learn more about Quantemplate, please visit our website at www.quantemplate.com

About Quantemplate

Quantemplate is a leading provider of self-service, cloud-based automated data solutions designed specifically for the (re)insurance industry. The Company's data integration and analysis platform uses machine learning to transform complex, data into actionable insights that are accessible, in real-time, to the entire organization. Through the platform, (re)insurers are able to expand business, reduce costs, preserve data integrity and create competitive customer and segment-centric solutions for the market. Quantemplate serves (re)insurance segments where data integration is critical including commercial property insurance, programs and specialty/casualty reinsurance. For additional information, please visit www.quantemplate.com or follow Quantemplate on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Company Contact

Scott Quiana

Quantemplate

scott.quiana@quantemplate.com

Media Contact

Kate Caruso-Sharpe

FischTank Marketing and PR

kate@fischtankpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.